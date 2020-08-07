Week in pictures: 1 August-7 August 2020

Week in pictures: 1 August-7 August 2020Publishedduration30 minutes agoimage copyrightMarwan Tahtah/Getty Imagesimage captionSmoke rises above devastated buildings in Beirut, the day after a deadly explosion killed at least 137 people. A warehouse containing nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been blamed for the explosion that ripped through the port area of the Lebanese capital on 4 August.image copyrightJIJI/EPAimage captionPeople float paper lanterns near the Atomic Bomb Dome to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Mayor of Hiroshima joined bomb survivors and descendants in the city's Peace Park - this year's memorial events were scaled back because of the pandemic.image copyrightADNAN ABIDI/Reutersimage captionA health worker rests prior to the burial of a woman who died with Covid-19, in New Delhi, India. More than two million Indians have now tested positive for coronavirus, according to official figures.image copyrightNASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via EPAimage captionNASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley sit inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, shortly after landing off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. The two US astronauts, who safely returned to Earth last Sunday, were part of the first commercial crewed mission to the International Space Station.image copyrightAMIR COHEN/Reutersimage captionPeople enjoy themselves in the Mediterranean Sea during Eid al-Adha, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Known as the "festival of sacrifice", Eid al-Adha, is celebrated annually by Muslims around the world.image copyrightVasily Fedosenko/Reutersimage captionParatroopers perform during celebrations marking the 90th anniversary of the airborne troops, in Minsk, Belarus.image copyrightNATHAN HOWARD/Reutersimage captionCaesar McCool, a former champion-turned-therapy llama, nicknamed the 'No Drama Llama', brings a sense of calm to ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality in the US city of Portland, Oregon.image copyrightBen Birchall/PA Wireimage captionHot air balloons form a heart shape as they prepare to take off in a mass ascent from Bristol, UK. The 43 balloons flew over the city as part of a socially-distanced alternative to the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.image copyrightBen Birchall/PA Wireimage captionThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play a game during a visit to Barry Island, south Wales, where they spoke to local business owners about the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.image copyrightVictoria Jones/PA Wireimage captionA boy jumps into a swimming pool in south London during a period of unusally hot weather in the UK.All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.