Your pictures on the theme of 'open spaces'

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "open spaces". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyright Ladka Kurzrock image caption Ladka Kurzrock: "This picture was taken in Sydney, Australia. I interpreted the theme as the joy, the freedom, the curiosity within, through an open space."

image copyright John West image caption John West: "This is a polar panorama of Brighton Park in Portobello, Edinburgh. I took a series of overlapping photographs in a circle from the same position, then combined and circularised them using Photoshop software."

image copyright Leanne Reynolds image caption Leanne Reynolds: "From the top of Mount Jirisan in South Korea, we watched the sun rise in the distance and the mist clear from the mountains below."

image copyright Maria Płonka image caption Maria Płonka: "This picture was taken in June this year in Park Kościuszko in Katowice, Poland. My 98-year-old Mum was resting in the park - it was her first walk after lockdown. She enjoyed the open space and blooming flowers."

image copyright Goody Riley image caption Goody Riley: "This summer hasn't been the same as other summers but we are managing to find a few moments of outdoor fun! This was taken as my sons raced their dad at Hidden Beach in California."

image copyright Richard Hughes image caption Richard Hughes: "A lonely acacia tree and antelope photographed on a moody evening as I made my way back to our camp in Masai Mara - a trip of a lifetime."

image copyright Andrew D. Jackson image caption Andrew D Jackson: "You can find lots of open space on the Barents Sea, Norway. And lots of weather!"

image copyright Peter Boazman image caption Peter Boazman: "The open space of a disused runway at the Blackbushe military aerodrome, Hampshire, England."

image copyright Nigel Brown image caption Nigel Brown: "My picture entitled The High Flier, taken at Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, England. As lockdown measures began to ease, kite skiers took to the open spaces of the sea and sky, giving a joyous display of colour and strength."

image copyright Laurence Short image caption And finally, Laurence Short's picture of Roker Lighthouse, Sunderland, England.

