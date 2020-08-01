In Pictures

Week in pictures: 25 July-31 July 2020

  • 1 August 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission lifts off Image copyright CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA
Image caption The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The one-tonne, six-wheeled rover is due to arrive on the Red Planet in February 2021.
US federal law enforcement officers surrounded by tear gas Image copyright CAITLIN OCHS/Reuters
Image caption US federal law-enforcement officers fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against their deployment to quell unrest in Portland, Oregon.
A man prepares a tray of food in a small factory Image copyright MOHAMMAD ISMAIL/Reuters
Image caption A man prepares food for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan, celebrated there this year on 31 July.
A woman signs a picture of late US Congressman John Lewis Image copyright ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/Reuters
Image caption A woman signs a picture of late US Congressman John Lewis before his memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia. Lewis died, aged 80, of pancreatic cancer, on 17 July.
Members of a youth pride student group carry a long piece of rainbow-patterned fabric Image copyright ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters
Image caption Members of a Youth Pride student group take part in a rally for gender rights in Bangkok, Thailand.
A man diving into water from a height into the Neretva river in Mostar Image copyright DADO RUVIC/Reuters
Image caption A man jumps from the Old Bridge into the Neretva river during the 454th traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Two surveyors inspect ships Image copyright Zhang Peijian/VCG via Getty Images
Image caption Surveyors inspect ships during the closed fishing season at a shipyard in Xiangshan County, Zhejiang province, China.
Two people wearing face masks stand in front of an illuminated, multicolour exhibit Image copyright DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters
Image caption Gallery assistants pose during the opening of the Electronic: From Kraftwerk to the Chemical Brothers, at The Design Museum, in London. The exhibition, marking 50 years of Kraftwerk, is due to run until February 2021.
A large group of Siberian tigers feeding Image copyright VCG via Getty Images
Image caption Siberian tigers feed at the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang province.
Artist Heather Phillipson stands in front of a sculpture depicting a whirl of cream with a cherry, fly and drone on top Image copyright NEIL HALL/EPA
Image caption Artist Heather Phillipson poses with her 9.4m sculpture, The End, in London's Trafalgar Square. The installation on the Fourth Plinth - home to a rolling commission of public artworks - depicts a whirl of cream with a cherry, fly and drone on top.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

