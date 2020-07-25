In Pictures

Week in pictures: 18 July-24 July 2020

  • 25 July 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear Image copyright AMIT DAVE/Reuters
Image caption Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker after she took swabs from residents at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India. The country has the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the US and Brazil.
Commuters make their way through a water-logged street Image copyright MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP
Image caption Commuters make their way through a waterlogged street after a heavy downpour in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 2.4 million people have been affected by the prolonged monsoon flooding.
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment takes swab from a woman Image copyright RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI/Reuters
Image caption A healthcare worker takes a swab from a woman to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India.
Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net Image copyright Carmelo Isgro/MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazz
Image caption Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net, north of the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.
Smoke rises from a forest fire near a tourist beach Image copyright Lavandeira Jr / EPA
Image caption Smoke rises from a forest fire next to a tourist beach in Porto de Son, A Coruña, Spain.
Women wearing protective face masks walk near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto, Japan. Image copyright DAI KUROKAWA/EPA
Image caption Women wearing protective face masks walk near Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto, Japan.
A worker walks through rows of roses in a greenhouse while wearing protective equipment Image copyright BAZ RATNER/Reuters
Image caption A worker walks through rows of roses in a greenhouse at the Maridadi flower farm in Naivasha, Kenya.
Dame Vivienne Westwood suspended in a large bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Image caption Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood is suspended in a large bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London to protest against the proposed US extradition of Julian Assange.
A member of staff wearing a face mask stands before a portion of an artwork Image copyright Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Image caption A member of staff stands before a portion of Yinka Shonibare's artwork, The British Library, at the Tate Modern in London, as the gallery prepares to reopen to the public.
A person cycles past a large sculpture of a spoon on the edge of a field Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Image caption A 15ft (4.57m) sculpture sits between two fields in Cramlington, United Kingdom. Created by artist Bob Budd, Eat For England was commissioned in 2006 as part of a National Lottery-funded art trail in Northumberland.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.