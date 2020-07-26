We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "homegrown" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

Image copyright Usha Venkat Image caption Usha Venkat: "The ornamental pineapple plant in this picture was a gift from my friend for taking care of her child. To my delight, both the plant as well the child have done well. The homegrown tall plant in this picture is three decades old, bringing back fond memories."

Image copyright Katherine Zilm Image caption Katherine Zilm: "A colourful basket of homegrown peppers harvested in mid-July 2020 from my sister's greenhouse, located south of Calgary, Alberta, Canada."

Image copyright Liz Henry Image caption Liz Henry: "My homegrown strawberries, they have been so sweet this year."

Image copyright Heidi Coppock Beard Image caption Heidi Coppock Beard sent in one of a series of photographs she took during lockdown that explored her home and garden.

Image copyright Nichola Watts Image caption Nichola Watts: "How beautiful are roses. A rare treat for me."

Image copyright Victoria Nowson Image caption Victoria Nowson: "My first ever broccoli bud, growing with the help of my eight-year-old."

Image copyright Mimi Nguyen Image caption Mimi Nguyen: "From seeds to plate - homegrown basil loves my sunny balcony in Singapore and is delicious for homemade pesto or with tomato burrata and pasta. I planted those seeds during the circuit breaker [lockdown] and they've happily survived the heat, the storms, the heavy rain since then. I'll collect seeds from the plant and share them with my friends. Growing is caring."

Image copyright Jenny Joshi Image caption Jenny Joshi: "Our youngest son, Sandy, six, grew rainbow carrots all by himself. They were his first ever homegrown vegetables. He was delighted to pull out these sweet, little yellow-and-orange carrots, which were entwined. He thought they were cuddling."

Image copyright Jenny Downing Image caption Jenny Downing: "Gardening gloves after a hard day's graft in the veggie plot."

Image copyright Nazim Ali Khan Image caption Nazim Ali Khan: "Pollinators arrive at [the] homegrown maize crop in my garden at Jammu and Kashmir, India."

Image copyright Sam White Image caption Sam White: "Some homegrown beetroot I started growing at the beginning of lockdown."

Image copyright Kimberley Pearson Image caption Kimberley Pearson: "Homegrown lavender used to decorate a semi-naked cake - using things to hand to jazz it up a bit."

Image copyright Marian Chirianu Image caption Marian Chirianu: "Apples from a local orchard near London next to three small wild apples freshly picked up from the tree in front of the house."

Image copyright Claire Allan Image caption Claire Allan: "This is a photo of my lovely grandad's garden, a keen gardener who has found comfort in the homegrown during lockdown."

Image copyright Tim Boardman Image caption Tim Boardman: "My garden cherry tree produced a good crop this year. I always find the appearance of the fruit almost as enticing as the flavour, so I decided to arrange some of them in a small glass to preserve the shine and subtle reds."

Image copyright Julian Sebag-Montefiore Image caption Julian Sebag-Montefiore: "Using an indoor growing kit to grow peri-peri chillies in our London flat."

Image copyright Kerrie Burke-Avery Image caption Kerrie Burke-Avery caught this slug on her allotment in Bristol.

Image copyright Nigel Taylor Image caption Nigel Taylor: "A home-designed and homemade greenhouse with a geodesic-domed roof."

Image copyright Ama Image caption And finally, Ama sent in this picture of carrots grown in reused milk containers in her dad's garden.

