Week in pictures: 11-17 July 2020

  • 18 July 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week:

A dog is examined by vets Image copyright Mario Tama / Getty Images
Image caption Juice, a pit bull, is cared for at a mobile veterinary service for pets in Skid Row, Los Angeles, California. The Pets in Need Project has been travelling to areas with homeless populations throughout California over the past eight weeks and has provided around 1,200 pets with free veterinary services and food.
Fish leap in the air as fisherman try to catch them in a giant net Image copyright Yang Bo / Getty Images
Image caption Fishermen at Qiandao Lake after the Xin'anjiang dam discharged flood water in Zhejiang province, China.
A woman poses wearing PPE Image copyright David Mercado / Reuters
Image caption A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at her workplace in La Paz, Bolivia. The precautions have been recommended by the Organisation of Night Workers of Bolivia (OTN-B). Prostitution in the South American country is legal and regulated in licensed brothels.
Armoured tanks launch smoke grenades Image copyright Sam Yeh / AFP
Image caption Two armoured vehicles launch smoke grenades during the annual Han Kuang military drills in Taichung, Taiwan. The five-day military drills aim to test how the armed forces would repel an invasion from China.
A DJ plays to people gathered across a river Image copyright Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Image caption DJ Craig Harrison plays to festivalgoers at the first purpose-built, socially-distanced outdoor festival in the UK, held on the Gisburne Park Estate in Lancashire. Guests book their own hexagonal pitch - each large enough for a social bubble of six.
A congresswoman dances with a purple cape Image copyright Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters
Image caption Chile's opposition congresswoman Pamela Jiles celebrates after the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill allowing people to withdraw up to 10% from their privately held pension funds early to ease their financial problems during the pandemic. Ms Jiles said it will save poor Chileans from going hungry.
A doctor and young patient perform yoga in a care centre Image copyright Money Sharma / AFP
Image caption A doctor performs yoga with a young patient in a ward at the Commonwealth Games Village sports complex in New Delhi, India. The venue has been temporarily converted into a Covid-19 care centre.
An aerial view of protesters Image copyright Ilan Rosenberg / Reuters
Image caption A drone photo shows Rabin Square in Tel Aviv as Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.
A baby white rhino stands next to his mother Image copyright Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters
Image caption Atanasio, a ten-day-old white rhino calf, stands next to his mother, Hanna. He is the first white rhino born in captivity in Latin America, at Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile.

