Hairdressers in England have re-opened for business for the first time in three months as lockdown restrictions eased, along with pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Customers in Coventry posed for portraits before and after their haircuts at 17A Salon and Men's Grooming Company, while sharing their thoughts on the experience.

Dom Nelson, 30

"I'm really pleased, [the hairdresser] has done a great job and I'm off to a barbecue tonight if the weather holds off.

"I've been desperate for a cut and have been pre-booked since June, they just moved it back to the opening day.

"I have had no worries about coming along as there is lots of information about keeping safe."

Erica Young, 58

"My hair has become increasingly annoying.

"It blows into my face but is not long enough to tie back, so very pleased to be getting it cut.

"When you move to a new area it is important to find a dentist and hairdresser you can trust, and this is one of those."

Jack Rollings, 26

"A haircut makes you feel better about yourself.

"I've had no worries about the safety of coming here as I have been working throughout and don't know anyone who has caught it."

Jade Kelly, 27

"It's an amazing feeling to get my hair done at last, I can finally wear it down again, [it's] the best feeling."

"I've had it up to hide my roots."

Mark Hyland, 53

"My hair has been driving me mad, it's been 17 or 18 weeks since I had it cut.

"My wife had a go at it with the clippers but got scared, but it did take a bit of weight out of it at the back.

"I did contemplate a buzz cut but decided against it."

Kian Patel, 24

"This is my first proper cut since February but my housemates have been cutting it.

"We've all done each other's now. I've cut about four people's hair but I've been looking forward to a proper cut."

Kathleen Grady, 67

"It's been horrible not to have my hair cut, it's been hard to keep it under control.

"I've been coming here for 40 years and am used to having it cut every four or five weeks.

"It's fabulous now it's done, when it is short it so much more manageable, I don't have to blow dry it every morning."

Mike Jhutti, 27

"I had my last cut on 10 March and now really need it as I usually have a 0.5 grade on the sides.

"I thought about a home cut but didn't want to let the missus do it.

"So today, I'm looking forward to it and have treated myself to a cut with the head barber - probably the most expensive haircut I'll ever have."

.