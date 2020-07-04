Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are reopening after three months of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Businesses must adhere to strict safety measures and social distancing rules.
Other places now allowed to reopen in England include:
- Outdoor gyms, children's playgrounds and other outdoor spaces
- Libraries, community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums and galleries
- Funfairs and theme parks, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs and model villages
- Places of worship can open for prayers and services, including weddings with up to 30 guests
