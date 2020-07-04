In Pictures

Week in pictures: 27 June-3 July 2020

  • 4 July 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman reacts after she was hit with pepper spray Image copyright DALE DE LA REY/AFP
Image caption A woman is hit with pepper spray deployed by police as they cleared a street of protesters rallying against a new national security law in Hong Kong
A man removes a vandalised statue of King Leopold II of Belgium Image copyright JOHN THYS/AFP
Image caption A vandalised statue of King Leopold II of Belgium is removed in Ghent, on the 60th anniversary of DR Congo's independence
A child carries a kite depicting a ghost Image copyright AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/Reuters
Image caption A child carries a kite shaped like a ghost in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta
Free-diver underwater surrounded by litter Image copyright Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Image caption Turkey's world record-holding free-diver Sahika Encumen dives in the Bosphorus Strait to raise awareness of plastic pollution in the seas
Farmers try to scare away a swarm of locusts from a field Image copyright SHAHID ALI/AFP
Image caption Farmers try to scare away a swarm of locusts from a field on the outskirts of Sukkur, Pakistan. The country has declared an emergency, saying locust numbers are the worst in more than two decades
People dine at a 500m-long table on Charles Bridge Image copyright Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
Image caption People dine at a 500m-long table on the Charles Bridge, after coronavirus restrictions were eased in Prague
Students wearing face masks in a classroom sit inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions Image copyright ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters
Image caption Students in Pathum Thani province sit inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions, after schools reopened in Thailand
The Empire State Building lit in rainbow colours Image copyright Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Image caption The Empire State Building is lit in rainbow colours to celebrate Pride weekend in New York City
Tiger yawning Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption Dharma the Sumatran tiger yawns, following the reopening of Edinburgh Zoo
Prince Charles looks at a pig with her piglets Image copyright Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Image caption Prince Charles looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, western England

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.