In Pictures

Post-War Paris through the eyes of photojournalist Paul Almasy

  • 29 June 2020

One of the great chroniclers of 1950s and 1960s Paris, Paul Almasy, born in 1906, took about 120,000 black-and-white photos before he died at the age of 97.

A woman on a fairground ride with three men Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Fairground, circa 1960
Almasy, from Hungary, studied political science in Austria and Germany.

During World War Two, as a Swiss press correspondent based in Monaco, he reported from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France, describing Paris as a city of "past, present, and future".

A man sits and waits on a Metro platform with a giant poster behind him Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Passenger in the metro station Abbesses, circa 1965
Almasy adopted Paris as his home after the capital's liberation in 1945 and became a French citizen in 1956, following the failed uprising against the Soviet-backed Hungarian government.

A woman drinks a coffee and reads a newspaper as she sits outside a cafe Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Woman in a street cafe, place Saint-Michel, circa 1956
He used a Leica and, later, a Rollei twin-lens reflex camera.

man stands on a ladder and puts up a billboard poster Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Bill sticker, 1950s
Post-War Paris was a place of developing culture and thought in areas such as literature, philosophy, fashion and New Wave cinema.

A couple kiss as they lean against a wall Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Young couple, Vert-Galant, Île de la Cité, 1961
From 1952, Almasy worked for international organisations, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Health Organization.

A group of nuns walk around a courtyard Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Nuns of the Order of St Vincent, 1952
A new book, Paris: The City of Light in the 50s & 60s, focuses on Almasy's photos.

A woman sits in a taxi driver seat and lights a cigarette Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Taxi driver, Place Pigalle, 1958
A waiter paints a sign in a restaurant window Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Café La Colisée, Champs-Élysées, 1956
A policeman talks to the driver of a car after an accident Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption Venue de l'Opéra, 1950s
A man and woman talk to each other over a dining table Image copyright Paul Almasy / teNeues
Image caption The City of Light in the 50s & 60s is published by teNeues
All photographs courtesy teNeues.