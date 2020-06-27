In Pictures

Week in pictures: 20-26 June 2020

  • 27 June 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

Musicians on stage perform to an auditorium full of plants Image copyright Jordi Vidal / Getty Images
Image caption Musicians perform to an unusual audience, as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened its doors with a concert for plants. Following the event, the opera house planned to donate the plants to 2,292 healthcare professionals.
A man holding a sign sits alone Image copyright Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Ima
Image caption A supporter sits alone as US Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Donald Trump's arrival at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
South Korean performers dressed as soldiers participate in a re-enactment Image copyright Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
Image caption South Korean performers dressed as soldiers participate in a re-enactment.
Servicemen march during a Victory Day military parade Image copyright Kirill Yasko / Host Photo Agency via Getty Images
Image caption Servicemen take part in a Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia. The event was postponed from its original date of 9 May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A statue of John C Calhoun is lifted from its pedestal Image copyright Sean Rayford
Image caption A statue of John C Calhoun, a former US Vice President and advocate of slavery, is removed from Marion Square in Charleston, South Carolina.
People practise yoga in individual transparent domes Image copyright Carlos Osorio / REUTERS
Image caption People participate in a socially distanced yoga class, in Toronto, Canada.
A girl looks through an eclipse viewer on an elevated, transparent platform, with buildings and roads in the distance below her Image copyright Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS
Image caption A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand.
Devotees covered in mud and dried banana leaves light candles and pray outside a closed church Image copyright Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Image caption Devotees covered in mud and dried banana leaves light candles and pray outside a closed church to celebrate the Taong Putik Festival in the village of Bibiclat in the Philippines.
A man dives into water in the London Docklands, as two other men in inflatable boats watch Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA Wire
Image caption A man dives into the water near Canary Wharf, London.
A woman completes her ballot in a voting booth Image copyright A woman completes her ballot in a voting booth
Image caption A voter completes her ballot on the day of the primary election in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics