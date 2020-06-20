These are external links and will open in a new window
Goal Click Refugees is a photo and text series that gives unheard voices a platform to share their experiences of displacement through the language of football.
Created by the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) and Goal Click (a football story-telling and photo project), the new series aims to raise awareness of the rising levels of forced displacement.
Photos and stories have been collected from 25 participants across five continents, for World Refugee Day on 20 June. They've come from refugee camps in Jordan, Kenya and South Sudan, and from football fields from London to Sydney.
Each participant was given a disposable film camera to capture the realities of their football lives and communities.
The photos and stories show how football helped the refugees and asylum seekers find their feet and rebuild their lives in new societies after the trauma and confusion of displacement.
"For young men and women uprooted by war or persecution, sport is much more than a leisure activity," said Dominique Hyde, global head of External Relations at UNHCR.
"[Sport is] an opportunity to be included and protected - a chance to heal, develop and grow."
Founder of Goal Click, Matthew Barrett, added: "This series aims to challenge existing stereotypes and give an intimate look into refugees' football lives, in a way that no-one from outside these communities could do."
Goal Click Refugees is a year-long campaign that will culminate in a physical photo exhibition.