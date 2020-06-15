An online exhibition by sixth-form students from 46 different colleges features artists expressing their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Image copyright Georgina Birch Image caption Dreaming of Going Out, by Georgia Birch from Wilberforce Sixth Form College in Hull.

The exhibition, entitled At Home, has been co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) and features the work of 140 students.

"This exhibition highlights the extraordinary artistic talent that exists in our sector," said Bill Watkin, chief executive of the SFCA.

"It is imperative that we keep the arts in education secure and flourishing.

"If young people are to make a valuable contribution to society - even if they are to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians - they need to develop their creative skills, their artistic sensitivities and their ability to interact with others.

"All of this will be more important than ever in the post-Covid world."

Here is a selection of work from the exhibition.

Image copyright Emily Pritchett Image caption Waiting Game, by Emily Pritchett from The Sixth Form College, Farnborough.

Image copyright Charlotte Cater Image caption Escape, by Charlotte Cater from The Sixth Form College, Colchester.

Image copyright Katie-Leigh Edwards Image caption The Streets Beyond, by Katie-Leigh Edwards from Bolton Sixth Form College.

Image copyright Cora Slack Image caption Patient, by Cora Slack from Leyton Sixth Form College in London.

Image copyright Sorcha Mary Keeshan Image caption Birthday in Lockdown, by Sorcha Mary Keeshan from Woodhouse College in London.

Image copyright Leigh Cleverley Image caption Routines, by Leigh Cleverley from Priestley College in Warrington.

Image copyright Victoria Pansu Image caption Through the Dark, by Victoria Pansu from Christ the King Sixth Form College in London.

Image copyright Isabel Birchall / Edward Colliston Image caption Fragmented, by Isabel Birchall and Edward Colliston from Holy Cross College in Bury.

Image copyright Nell Hamilton Image caption Lost in Thought, by Nell Hamilton of Loreto College in Manchester.

Image copyright Lauren Sargeant Image caption Head in the Clouds, by Lauren Sargeant from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich.

Image copyright Ellie-Mai Holmes-McClure Image caption A Hero in a Crisis, by Ellie-Mai Holmes-McClure from Cadbury Sixth Form College in Birmingham.

Image copyright Lauren Borg / Abigail Leak Image caption Homepage, by Lauren Borg and Abigail Leak from Holy Cross College, Bury.

Image copyright Lily Goodey Image caption Nick via the Internet, by Lily Goodey from The Sixth Form College, Colchester.

Image copyright Tina Shammas Image caption Monday Mornings in Lockdown… by Tina Shammas from Bolton Sixth Form College.

Image copyright Matilda Millbank Image caption Isolation by Matilda Millbank from Christ the King Sixth Form College in London.

Image copyright Morgan Wright Image caption Untitled - Dead & Alive Project, by Morgan Wright from New College, Doncaster.

Image copyright Dorottya Szabo Image caption APARTment, by Dorottya Szabo from Xaverian College in Manchester.

At Home runs until 19 June.

All photographs subject to copyright