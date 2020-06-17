Image copyright Andy Howe Image caption A group of cheetah cubs in the Maasai Mara, Kenya

Charity picture book series Remembering Wildlife has announced the 10 winners of its cheetah photography competition.

The winners were picked from more than 2,400 entrants, with the winning images showing cheetahs in Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania and South Africa.

The images will be published in the book Remembering Cheetahs in October this year, alongside images donated by world-leading wildlife photographers. Competition entry fees will be distributed to cheetah-protection projects in Namibia and Kenya.

With slightly more than 7,000 cheetahs left in the wild, Remembering Wildlife aims to create awareness of the threats to wildlife.

The winning images include the top photo and the pictures below.

Image copyright Sue Morris

Image copyright Dee Roelofsz

Image copyright Fred Vogt

Image copyright Bob Keyser

Image copyright Ben Cranke

Image copyright Benoit Bussard

Image copyright Bertus Venter

Image copyright Francesco Veronesi

Image copyright Vicki Jauron

All photographs subject to copyright.