In pictures: Back to school in England

  • 1 June 2020
Some children in England have gone back to school for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Many schools have opened their doors to children in Reception and Years 1 and 6.

Parents and children arrive at Watlington Primary School Image copyright Eddie Keogh / Reuters

On arrival parents and children were kept 2m apart as they queued to enter school.

A child waits to enter the school Image copyright Eddie Keogh / Reuters
Parents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School in Norfolk Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media
Mary Magdalen's Primary School in Mortlake Image copyright Emma Lynch / BBC

Parents said goodbye at the door, as children headed inside to see what their socially distant classrooms were like.

A teacher prepares the classroom Image copyright Emma Lynch / BBC

At this school in Mortlake, south-west London, each child was assigned their own desk, which were spaced around the classroom.

Moorgate Primary Acadamy Image copyright Branwen Jeffreys / BBC

Some of the older pupils shared larger desks, but were still seated apart.

Pupils in class Image copyright EDDIE KEOGH / Reuters

At this school in Watlington, in Oxfordshire, a reduced number of children were allowed into each classroom so they could maintain social distancing.

Washing hands Image copyright Emma Lynch / BBC

Pupils are told to wash their hands regularly.

One way system at a school in Bristol Image copyright Louis Lomas / SWNS

At this school in Bristol a one way system is marked out on the floor.

Playing alone Image copyright Eddie Keogh / Reuters

Even in the playground, the children are told to keep their distance.

