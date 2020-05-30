In Pictures

Week in pictures: 23-29 May 2020

  • 30 May 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families Image copyright Joe Skipper/Reuters
Image caption Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families before the planned launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Poor weather forced Wednesday's launch to be called off just 16 minutes before lift-off.
Silhouettes of people watching a burning building in the distance Image copyright Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Image caption People watch as a construction site burns near the Minneapolis police department's third precinct in the US state of Minnesota, on 27 May. A number of businesses and homes were damaged during an ongoing protest following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who had been detained by a white policeman.
Pro-democracy supporters scuffle with riot police during a rally Image copyright Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Image caption Pro-democracy supporters scuffle with riot police during a rally in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong. On 28 May, China's parliament backed a new security law for Hong Kong that would make it a crime to undermine Beijing's authority in the territory.
Dominic Cummings sits at a table with journalists in the foreground Image copyright Jonathan Brady/Getty Images
Image caption Dominic Cummings makes a statement in his garden on 25 May over allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules. The chief advisor to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled 260 miles with his family to be near to relatives when his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.
A group of Muslim clerics below a dark sky with buildings in the distance Image copyright Mike Hutchings/Reuters
Image caption Muslim clerics await a sighting of the moon at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Same-sex newlyweds stand before a lawyer during their wedding Image copyright Ezequiel Becerra/AFP
Image caption Same-sex newlyweds stand before a lawyer during their wedding in Heredia, Costa Rica. The country legalised same-sex marriage on 26 May, becoming the first in Central America to do so.
A restorer cleans the head of Michelangelo's David statue Image copyright Laura Lezza/Getty Images
Image caption A restorer cleans Michelangelo's David while preparing for the reopening of the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, Italy. The museum had been closed for almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A woman with a dog visits her husband inside a tent, separated by a plastic sheet Image copyright Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Image caption A woman visits her husband inside a tent installed at a retirement home in Bourbourg, France. Meeting inside the canvas structure, visitors and residents are separated by a plastic sheet to prevent contamination during the pandemic.
Nurses take part in an aerobic fitness session Image copyright Njeri Mwangi/Reuters
Image caption Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, take part in an aerobic fitness session to help them to cope during the coronavirus outbreak.
A man attaches crosses to the wall of an outdoor chapel Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Image caption Crosses are attached to the outdoor chapel at Balally Parish Church of the Ascension of the Lord, in Dublin. Each cross represents a person in Ireland who has died from coronavirus and is added to daily.

