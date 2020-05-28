Coronavirus: Professional athletes train in lockdown
- 28 May 2020
In the UK and beyond, professional and Olympic athletes have been striving to maintain their strict training regimes, whilst adhering to lockdown restrictions.
Here are photos taken in May showing how some athletes have been maintaining their training routines.
All images subject to copyright