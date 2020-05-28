In the UK and beyond, professional and Olympic athletes have been striving to maintain their strict training regimes, whilst adhering to lockdown restrictions.

Here are photos taken in May showing how some athletes have been maintaining their training routines.

Image copyright Denis Balibouse/ Reuters Image caption Climber Petra Klingler trains at home in Bern, Switzerland

Image copyright Matthew Childs/ Reuters Image caption An athlete balances on a pilates ball while practising with a canoe paddle

Image copyright Molly Darlington/ Reuters Image caption British wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and her partner Nathan Maguire train at their home in Chester

Image copyright Carl Recine/ Reuters Image caption Team GB gymnast Dominick Cunningham trains at a horse stable in Walsall, UK

Image copyright Lee Smith/ Reuters Image caption Team GB Diver James Heatly trains as his parents look on at his home in Balerno, Scotland

Image copyright Dylan Martinez/ Reuters Image caption Olympic and World Champion long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah exercises in Richmond Park, London

Image copyright Andreas Gebert/ Reuters Image caption Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch rides in a virtual reality simulator as she trains in her home in Gruenwald near Munich, Germany

Image copyright Andrew Boyers/ Reuters Image caption British tennis player Dominic Inglot practises in his garden in London

Image copyright Tom Jacobs/ Reuters Image caption Team GB climber Imogen Horrocks trains on a climbing wall she built in her garden at her parents home in Bordon

Image copyright Guglielmo Mangiapane/ Reuters Image caption Italian judo gold medalist Fabio Basile trains at an Olympic centre near Rome after Italian authorities allowed athletes to train individually at the venue

Image copyright Paul Childs/ Reuters Image caption Team GB Sprinter Ashleigh Nelson trains at Chingford Golf Course

Image copyright Matthew Childs/ Reuters Image caption Team GB Rower Liam Heath trains at his in Guilford

Image copyright Lee Smith/ Reuters Image caption Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig works out at his parents' farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland

