Coronavirus: Professional athletes train in lockdown

  • 28 May 2020
In the UK and beyond, professional and Olympic athletes have been striving to maintain their strict training regimes, whilst adhering to lockdown restrictions.

Here are photos taken in May showing how some athletes have been maintaining their training routines.

A climber dangles from handles in the ceiling of her living room Image copyright Denis Balibouse/ Reuters
Image caption Climber Petra Klingler trains at home in Bern, Switzerland
Team GB canoeist Mallory Franklin trains in her garden in Cheshunt, UK. Image copyright Matthew Childs/ Reuters
Image caption An athlete balances on a pilates ball while practising with a canoe paddle
Two wheelchair athletes train outside their homes Image copyright Molly Darlington/ Reuters
Image caption British wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and her partner Nathan Maguire train at their home in Chester
A gymnast hangs from the rafters of a stable, whilst a horse watches from the side Image copyright Carl Recine/ Reuters
Image caption Team GB gymnast Dominick Cunningham trains at a horse stable in Walsall, UK
A diver practises at home in the garden as his parents look on Image copyright Lee Smith/ Reuters
Image caption Team GB Diver James Heatly trains as his parents look on at his home in Balerno, Scotland
Mo Farah runs in a park near deer Image copyright Dylan Martinez/ Reuters
Image caption Olympic and World Champion long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah exercises in Richmond Park, London
Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch sits in driving simulator whilst wearing a virtual reality headset Image copyright Andreas Gebert/ Reuters
Image caption Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch rides in a virtual reality simulator as she trains in her home in Gruenwald near Munich, Germany
A tennis player serves a tennis ball in his garden Image copyright Andrew Boyers/ Reuters
Image caption British tennis player Dominic Inglot practises in his garden in London
A climber hangs from an outdoor climbing wall Image copyright Tom Jacobs/ Reuters
Image caption Team GB climber Imogen Horrocks trains on a climbing wall she built in her garden at her parents home in Bordon
An athlete looks to the camera as he trains Image copyright Guglielmo Mangiapane/ Reuters
Image caption Italian judo gold medalist Fabio Basile trains at an Olympic centre near Rome after Italian authorities allowed athletes to train individually at the venue
An athlete does stretches on the grass Image copyright Paul Childs/ Reuters
Image caption Team GB Sprinter Ashleigh Nelson trains at Chingford Golf Course
A rower trains with equipment in his garden Image copyright Matthew Childs/ Reuters
Image caption Team GB Rower Liam Heath trains at his in Guilford
An athlete uses a piece of farm machinery to do pull-ups on Image copyright Lee Smith/ Reuters
Image caption Gloucester and Scotland international rugby player Alex Craig works out at his parents' farm in Castle Douglas, Scotland

