A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week, as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Denis Balibouse / REUTERS Image caption Paralympic athlete Sofia Gonzalez trains in her garden during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Jongny, Switzerland.

Image copyright Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS Image caption A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain, following their evacuation before Cyclone Amphan reached Kolkata, India. The city was devastated by the powerful cyclone, which caused loss of life in India and Bangladesh.

Image copyright Marco Bello / Reuters Image caption A man gets a haircut in a barber shop, as some of the coronavirus lockdown measures are eased in Miami, Florida.

Image copyright Brendan Smialowski / AFP Image caption In the White House, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue puts on a face mask after President Donald Trump spoke about the US food supply.

Image copyright Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS Image caption People pray between plastic separation curtains to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia.

Image copyright Issei Kato / REUTERS Image caption A man is sprayed with disinfecting hypochlorous acid water at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese-style pub known as an "izakaya", in Tokyo.

Image copyright Wakil Kohsar / AFP Image caption Workers prepare bolani (fried flat bread stuffed with potatoes) at a roadside stall in Kabul, Afghanistan. The preparations come ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival on 23 May, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Image copyright Adnan Abidi / REUTERS Image caption A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh. There's been a limited reopening of India's rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown.

Image copyright Jorge Uzon / AFP Image caption Carolyn Ellis hugs her mother Susan Watts using the "hug glove" that Carolyn and her husband created as a Mother's Day gift, in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Made from a plastic sheet attached to a washing line, the hug glove allows Susan to embrace her mother while avoiding direct contact.

Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor / PA Image caption A woman sunbathes on a deck chair in Greenwich Park, London, after the introduction of measures to bring the UK out of lockdown. The country recorded its hottest day of the year so far on 20 May, with temperatures reaching 28.2C (83F) in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

