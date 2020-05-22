Coronavirus: Your pictures of 'the view from my window'

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "the view from my window" during lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.
Ng Mei Yi
Ng Mei Yi: "It's important to stay well-groomed, even when there's nowhere to go. Yet another quiet evening falls over Singapore's Kallang Basin outside the window."
Nina Durtnall
Nina Durtnall: "Life in lockdown for our dog Dex, in one of the more comfortable spots to view the garden. He's brought structure and comfort during our time at home."
Matt Crompton
Matt Crompton: "The view from my window as the sun is rising. You can just see the silhouette of Reggie the cat on lookout duty."
Sophie Emeny
Sophie Emeny: "I took a creative approach to capture the centuries-old tree facing my window. Using my hand to cover the outer rim of my lens I achieved an uneven, pin-hole effect."
Jacek Wosko
Jacek Wosko sent this from Warsaw in Poland: "My view on a back yard's pathway, where neighbours are talking, respecting the quarantine distance between them."
Lindsay Oakes
Lindsay Oakes: "My son watches as my husband - a self-employed gardener - gets some hedge-cutting done in our front garden. Whilst my son always helps with the mowing (on his bike with his own ear protectors!) he stayed inside for this job then went out to help tidy up at the end. A welcome break from being with me all day whilst I work from home."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein “From my bathroom window upstairs a virtual Pilates class, via an iPad, in the garden.”
Adrian Sant
Adrian Sant : "View from my window of the minimal gauge train waiting patiently for grandchildren passengers to visit again."
Thomas George
Thomas George: "I work on an offshore drilling rig on the east coast of India. I have not been able to get home and am presently stuck on the rig for 80 days now. The effect of the Amphan cyclone makes the view outside dull and gloomy."
Callum Sutherland
Callum Sutherland: "I'm from Baillieston, Glasgow. I live in a loft conversion looking over to the west, into the city."
Nicola Newbery
Nicola Newbery: "The progression of spring flowers in my front garden during lockdown has been a great source of joy. A normally busy road junction in our village is totally deserted."
Jonathan Reed
Jonathan Reed: "It's different because the view is the reflection of the window showing you the outside and the dining room light. Looks like an Alien ship in the sky."
Catherine Williams
Catherine Williams: "A tribute to our front-liners for their dedication and sacrifice being away from loved ones. This pandemic shall come to pass to a new norm, life will pick up and move on."
Susan Billon
And finally, Susan Billon sent in a drawing of her back garden.
The next theme is "home-made" and the deadline for entries is 2 June 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.
