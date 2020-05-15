In Pictures

Coronavirus: Your pictures of working at home

  • 15 May 2020
Related Topics

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "working at home" during lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

Woman using ironing board as a desk in Indiana, USA Image copyright Usha Venkat
Image caption Usha Venkat: "I work in my study at home. I use the ironing board as a make-shift stand-up desk to stretch while working. I took a selfie while I was multi-tasking, with the backdrop of an antique telephone booth, and enjoying the outside."
Man in the kitchen Image copyright Annie Gentil-Kraatz
Image caption Annie Gentil-Kraatz: "My husband has been super-active, cooking every single meal right from the start of the confinement and sometimes even while still in a 'telco' for work - the real SUPER MAN."
Presentational white space
Chess board at a home Southport, UK Image copyright Patricia M Greaves
Image caption Patricia M Greaves: "Not organised 'still life'... just as it is."
Presentational white space
Laptop and a drink Image copyright Lina
Image caption Lina: "Make working at home a more relaxing time."
Computer and headphones Image copyright Gemma Lawrence
Image caption Gemma Lawrence: "I don't have many exciting photos of working at home but this one shows all the equipment I need. Don't ask why I need two set of headphones and two mice! Also note the coffee mug is usually full."
Presentational white space
Desk with papers on the top Image copyright Verna Evans
Image caption Verna Evans: "In an attempt to be more organised, I set about filing piles of letters and documents - not my favourite work to be doing at home."
Woman on computer Image copyright Mathew Pathrose
Image caption Mathew Pathrose: "Working at home looks relaxing, but it's the other way around. Here's my wife working at home with our two-year-old daughter whose attention has been diverted to a book."
Man with his paintings in Malaysia Image copyright Malcolm Jitam
Image caption Malcolm Jitam: "In the last two weeks, I have averaged two paintings or drawings a day. They have improved so much that I am considering opening a small gallery."
Drinks Image copyright Hannah Mello
Image caption Hannah Mello: "I took pictures of my fiancé working at home. He's a bartender and chef so has been keeping up his skills since becoming furloughed."
Woman with a cup of tea Image copyright Sue Searle
Image caption Sue Searle: "This is my current place of work during lockdown - caring for, entertaining and generally trying to keep happy my 96-year-old mother, Florence. Before lockdown, we had carers but currently, no-one can visit us as it's too risky. Therefore, I have undertaken the task of looking after Mum 24/7. Not a problem and I'm happy to do it if it means keeping Mum safe."
Presentational white space
Man with albums behind him Image copyright Phil Caldwell
Image caption Phil Caldwell: "Working at home in the music room with a wall of my 1,000+ vinyl albums in the background (makes a change from the obligatory bookshelves we keep seeing). I'm also sporting my lockdown beard."
Man at desk with dogs Image copyright Derek Forsyth
Image caption Derek Forsyth: "Trying to work at home with an office full of 'helpers'… seven rescue dogs."
Working at a desk with a dog Image copyright Karla Urizar
Image caption Karla Urizar: "Online school at home in Sydney, Australia."
Presentational white space
Woman on sofa dressed as a Minion Image copyright Clare Lawson
Image caption Clare Lawson: "One of the many Minions who is working from home. with our cat helping me to not get stressed by the new way of working - and excellent company. I have to add there was no desk - or video calls, thank goodness."
Woman on window sill with a laptop Image copyright Georgina Pedley
Image caption Georgina Pedley: "Trying to enjoy as much of the sunshine as possible, while still being able to reach the wi-fi."
Presentational white space
Multiple exposure of a photographer at home Image copyright Soo Kim
Image caption Soo Kim took this multiple-exposure shot of herself working from home.

The next theme is "The view from my window" and the deadline for entries is 21 May 2020.

Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below.

Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

All photographs subject to copyright.

More on this story