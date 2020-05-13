In Pictures

Coronavirus: Images as England eases lockdown rules

  • 13 May 2020
New rules in England will now allow people to spend more time outside and see some returning to work for the first time since the lockdown began.

Here are a few scenes from across the country.

Golfers at Allerton Manor Image copyright Peter Byrne / PA Media
Image caption Golfers were out early at Allerton Manor course, in Liverpool, after the lifting of lockdown restrictions on some leisure activities, which also include tennis, water sports and angling.
At Filton Golf Club two golfers spray their hands Image copyright Tom Wren / SWNS
Image caption At Filton Golf Club, two golfers spray their hands before heading out on to the course.
The M56 motorway near Manchester Image copyright Phil Noble / Reuters
Image caption The M56 motorway near Manchester saw an increase in traffic over recent weeks, but seemed to be flowing well.
Boarding a train at Canning Town Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption In London, people were advised to wear masks on the underground. Here, a man prepares to board a train at Canning Town station.
On a tube train in London Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption People sit apart on the Tube, as they try to keep their distance.
A delivery arrives at a branch of McDonald's at Boreham Image copyright Nick Ansell / PA Media
Image caption A delivery arrives at McDonald's in Boreham, near Chelmsford, Essex, one of 15 of the restaurant chain's locations reopening for delivery meals.
Capital Gardens' Sherfield on Loddon Garden Centre near Basingstoke Image copyright Andrew Matthews / PA Media
Image caption Garden centres in England were also allowed to open on Wednesday.
A member of staff waters the plants Image copyright Andrew Matthews / PA Media
Image caption At this garden centre near Basingstoke, the staff cover their faces with masks or scarves.
A hand sanitizing station inside Capital Gardens' Sherfield near Basingstoke Image copyright Andrew Matthews / PA Media
Image caption A hand-sanitising station is available for customers.

All photos subject to copyright.