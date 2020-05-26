In Pictures

In pictures: Indigenous nurse on frontline in virus fight

  • 26 May 2020
Vanderlecia puts on personal protective equipment Image copyright Reuters

As the coronavirus pandemic has spread across Brazil, indigenous people have been among the worst affected.

On the outskirts of the city of Manaus, Parque das Tribos is a settlement of descendants from 35 different tribes.

Many homes lack plumbing and electricity, and there is no public health clinic nearby.

Nurse Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos has responded by volunteering to care for her indigenous community of 700 families.

Vanderlecia and a friend walk along a road in Parque das Trios Image copyright Reuters

"Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognised as indigenous people by the state," she told the Reuters news agency.

Vanderlecia visits a patient's home Image copyright Reuters

She has been monitoring some 40 patients suspected of having contracted Covid-19. To treat them, she gives her patients painkillers and other basic medicines, while offering guidance on limiting contagion.

Vanderlecia examines a patient indoors Image copyright Reuters

She makes house visits wearing protective equipment - sometimes under a traditional Witoto headdress of macaw feathers.

Vanderlecia and Natalina wear protective masks as they talk to a neighbour outside of his home Image copyright Reuters
Vanderlecia talks to a patient indoors Image copyright Reuters

Restrictions imposed to slow the outbreak have damaged the local economy - including for women who work as maids and the men who labour on building sites.

Vanderlecia talks to Robson Santos da Silva, as she takes part in a protest Image copyright Reuters

The has taken part in protests when health officials visited, demanding medical attention for indigenous people.

Vanderlecia Image copyright Reuters

She has also taken to wearing a mask which reads "Indigenous Lives Matter".

All photographs by Bruno Kelly / Reuters

