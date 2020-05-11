In Pictures

In Pictures: Shanghai Disneyland reopens

  • 11 May 2020
Visitors wearing protective face masks pose for a picture at Shanghai Disney Resort Image copyright Reuters

Disney has reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park to a reduced number of visitors, ending a more than three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

China has seen declining virus cases for weeks and has been gradually easing restrictions.

On Monday, it reported 17 new cases nationally - the highest daily increase since 28 April - bringing the total number of cases to 82,918, with the death toll at 4,633.

Mickey Mouse greets visitors Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mickey Mouse and friends could only welcome 24,000 people, in keeping with government rules to cap attendance
Visitors wearing face masks line up to enter the Shanghai Disneyland theme park Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Tickets sold out for the Monday reopening of the theme park
Staff members wearing protective face masks Image copyright Reuters
Image caption There were mandatory masks, temperature screenings and imposed social distancing for visitors and employees
Performers in a ceremony marking the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Disney's Shanghai park is the first of its six resorts around the world to reopen
A visitor wearing a face mask takes selfies Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images
Image caption As well as scrapping parades and fireworks, Disney kept interactive play areas and indoor live theatre shows closed
Riders wearing face masks are seen on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images
Image caption The vast majority of rides as well as most of the park's restaurants and shows will be open, management said
A worker holding a sign Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images
Image caption A worker holds a sign reading: "Please maintain a respectful social distance from other guests"
Visitors wearing protective face masks Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Shanghai offers a glimpse of how other Disney parks might eventually operate - visitors holding annual passes are being asked to reserve an entry time and day in advance
Visitors wearing face look at a performer dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images
Image caption Markers have been added to areas where people might congregate, such as shops and entertainment areas, to maintain distancing
Visitors wearing face masks Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images
Image caption The reopening comes after the first new cases in more than a month were recorded in Wuhan, the city where the virus emerged
A visitor walks with dolls hanging from the backpack Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images
Image caption As more parts of Europe and the US begin to ease restrictions, governments and health experts have warned that the pandemic is far from over

