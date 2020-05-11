In Pictures: Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Image copyright Reuters

Disney has reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park to a reduced number of visitors, ending a more than three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

China has seen declining virus cases for weeks and has been gradually easing restrictions.

On Monday, it reported 17 new cases nationally - the highest daily increase since 28 April - bringing the total number of cases to 82,918, with the death toll at 4,633.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mickey Mouse and friends could only welcome 24,000 people, in keeping with government rules to cap attendance

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tickets sold out for the Monday reopening of the theme park

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There were mandatory masks, temperature screenings and imposed social distancing for visitors and employees

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Disney's Shanghai park is the first of its six resorts around the world to reopen

Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images Image caption As well as scrapping parades and fireworks, Disney kept interactive play areas and indoor live theatre shows closed

Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images Image caption The vast majority of rides as well as most of the park's restaurants and shows will be open, management said

Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images Image caption A worker holds a sign reading: "Please maintain a respectful social distance from other guests"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Shanghai offers a glimpse of how other Disney parks might eventually operate - visitors holding annual passes are being asked to reserve an entry time and day in advance

Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images Image caption Markers have been added to areas where people might congregate, such as shops and entertainment areas, to maintain distancing

Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images Image caption The reopening comes after the first new cases in more than a month were recorded in Wuhan, the city where the virus emerged

Image copyright China News Service/Getty Images Image caption As more parts of Europe and the US begin to ease restrictions, governments and health experts have warned that the pandemic is far from over

