Supermoon lights up night skies around the world

  • 8 May 2020
May"s full Moon, known as the Full Flower Moon and is the last supermoon of the year, sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City Image copyright AFP

Skywatchers around the world have enjoyed stunning views of this month's Supermoon, when the Moon appears larger and brighter.

The phenomenon happens when the celestial satellite reaches its closest point to Earth - known as a perigee - and is on the opposite side of Earth to the sun.

This month's supermoon - the third and final one of the year - is known as the Flower Moon because of its occurrence in Spring.

Silhouetted media members and people documenting the full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, over Primrose Hill, are seen in London, Britain Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Dozens of people gathered on London's Primrose Hill to see the moon
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Camlica Mosque during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The supermoon pictured above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey...
The final supermoon of the year rises over Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin Bay, Ireland Image copyright PA Media
Image caption ... and in Ireland's Dublin Bay.
A ranger's tower is silhouetted over a Supermoon near Ruhama in south Israel Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A ranger's tower is silhouetted near Ruhama in Israel
The red supermoon rises behind Mt Vesuvius as seen from Naples, Italy Image copyright EPA
Image caption The red supermoon rises behind Mount Vesuvius in the Italian city of Naples...
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises next to Tokyo Skytree in Japan Image copyright Reuters
Image caption ... and by the Tokyo Skytree in Japan

