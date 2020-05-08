Image copyright AFP

Skywatchers around the world have enjoyed stunning views of this month's Supermoon, when the Moon appears larger and brighter.

The phenomenon happens when the celestial satellite reaches its closest point to Earth - known as a perigee - and is on the opposite side of Earth to the sun.

This month's supermoon - the third and final one of the year - is known as the Flower Moon because of its occurrence in Spring.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dozens of people gathered on London's Primrose Hill to see the moon

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The supermoon pictured above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey...

Image copyright PA Media Image caption ... and in Ireland's Dublin Bay.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A ranger's tower is silhouetted near Ruhama in Israel

Image copyright EPA Image caption The red supermoon rises behind Mount Vesuvius in the Italian city of Naples...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption ... and by the Tokyo Skytree in Japan

All images subject to copyright.