A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week, as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / REUTERS Image caption Russian military aircraft fly over Moscow, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day flypast that will mark the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. Parades are traditionally held in Red Square on 9 May to showcase the country's military hardware - but the Covid-19 outbreak has led to the government postponing them until later in the year.

Image copyright Susana Vera / REUTERS Image caption A bride tries on a wedding dress on the first day some businesses were allowed to open during lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Madrid.

Image copyright Manuel Silvestri / REUTERS Image caption A rally organised by small-business owners stops by the Rialto bridge, to commemorate the healthcare workers who died amid the outbreak, as Italy began a phased end to a nationwide lockdown.

Image copyright Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS Image caption A boy wearing a protective face mask touches a wall of graffiti outside the New York Aquarium, in Brooklyn.

Image copyright Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS Image caption A man wearing a Transformers costume appeals to citizens to stay at a home during the Covid-19 outbreak in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia.

Image copyright Soe Zeya / REUTERS Image caption An artist wearing a protective face shield performs at the Erawan Shrine, in Bangkok, after Thailand's government started opening some restaurants, outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops.

Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA Media Image caption A couple wearing face masks walk through Chinatown, central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Image copyright Hannah McKay / REUTERS Image caption Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in London, depicting the Supper at Emmaus, by Caravaggio, with added protective gloves.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Olympic rower Polly Swann trains at home during lockdown, on 4 May, in Edinburgh. The silver medallist has recently started working as a junior doctor in a hospital.

Image copyright Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/ Getty Images Image caption A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during an anti-lockdown protest in the Netherlands.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.