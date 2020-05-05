Image copyright PA Media

A lot has changed since the world went into lockdown, and if you're anything like us, you'll have looked back on your phones to the time before everything changed.

We want to profile the last image you have on your phone from before everything changed. What's the story behind the photo? What does it signify? Did you know what was about to happen?

Please send in your photo either by using the form in this page or by emailing it to yourpics@bbc.co.uk and please let us know where it was taken and on which date.

We'll profile a selection of the photos on a future date.