In pictures: May Day protests around the world
- 1 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Every year May Day is used to mark many things - from the coming of spring in the Northern Hemisphere to the fight for workers' rights. This year many rallies have been scaled back because of coronavirus lockdowns, although some have taken place on the streets and online.
Here are some of the events that have marked the day.
All photographs subject to copyright