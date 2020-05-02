A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Tom Jacobs / Reuters Image caption Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, following the outbreak of Covid-19. A Team GB athlete, she won a bronze medal in the 4 x 100 metres relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Image copyright Miquel Benitez / Getty Images Image caption Playtime in Barcelona on the day after the government eased the lockdown rules. Children in Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, are now allowed to leave their homes - with adults - for up to an hour per day.

Image copyright Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Image caption A display of signs thanking NHS staff and other key workers, erected by local artist Peter Liversidge in east London.

Image copyright El Salvador Presidency / Reuters Image caption Gang members are rounded up during a police operation at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown, ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, in an attempt to stem an increase in murders in the country.

Image copyright Amit Dave / Reuters Image caption A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a labourer on a construction site in Ahmedabad, India.

Image copyright Alba Vigaray / EPA-EFE Image caption Gloria, who's 75 and originally from Salvador, shows how big a hug she would give Father Pedro Gonzalez as a "thank you" for the help she is getting through his deliveries to her home in the Bronx, New York. Father Pedro runs a church with the help of volunteers, and has been providing food and other supplies to those who are poor, sick or unable to leave home.

Image copyright Raneen Sawafta / Reuters Image caption In Nablus in the West Bank, a Palestinian Musharati beats a drum to wake Muslims to have their pre-dawn meal, before they start their day-long fast, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media Image caption Capt Tom Moore's grandson Benjie, in the Great Hall of Bedford School, England, where more than 120,000 birthday cards from around the world are being opened and displayed by staff. World War Two veteran "Captain Tom" celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, after raising millions of pounds for the NHS, by walking laps in his back garden in Bedfordshire.

Image copyright Nic Bothma / EPA-EFE Image caption A South African boy waits with his dog to see a veterinarian at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Cape Town, which is currently working under extremely difficult conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image copyright Steven Watt / Reuters Image caption A rainbow over the Thames Barrier on the River Thames in London.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.