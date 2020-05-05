Coronavirus: Your pictures of lockdown at home

We asked our readers to send in their pictures of life at home during lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from across the UK.
Frank Samet
Frank Samet: "My wife at the start of her 1,500-piece jigsaw puzzle."
Gillian Deveney
Gillian Deveney: "Flowers I can't kill in my garden and [which] will have to do. Normally, I would be visiting the local garden centre to add colour and bedding plants. I showed my friend the picture and he called my stone flowers 'pebbleanthiums'."
Daniel Yiu
Daniel Yiu: "A junior doctor redeployed to intensive care unit wears in his new mask at home. The masks have to be moulded to the face in order to create an airtight seal."
Douglas Fry
Douglas Fry: "School science projects need to continue during lockdown, so Clementine is upgrading the school robot entry into this year's competition at Southampton University, which would have taken place today. Working solidly on it over an extended period stuck at home, the robot, she hopes will perhaps become sentient."
Ashley MacCallum
Ashley MacCallum: "Life at home for our teenage daughter."
Helen Parkar
Helen Parkar: "My Boogie Bounce class is cancelled but I'm still doing my exercise at home."
Yvonne Ayoub
Yvonne Ayoub: "I'm an artist, six weeks into lockdown with my 'vulnerable' husband, in central London. I decided, on a whim, to paint a mural 'en grisaille', in my hallway and up the stairs. It's turning into an all-consuming, mammoth task but passes the time perfectly."
Anthea Benyon
Anthea Benyon: "Lockdown has meant spending more time with my daughter and I have been very glad of our little garden, at home, in Devizes."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "Day 34 of self-isolation. I can't go out to take photographs, so I'm working on the ones I took before being confined to the house."
Penny Phillips
Penny Phillips: "Why are you at home? Monty is bemused that his home is full of people every day and has taken to having a cheeky lie-in himself."
Angela Reid
Angela Reid: "We're supporting the NHS and key workers. Many windows in our street have rainbows and teddies. We didn't have a teddy, so we had the idea for our dog Talla to kindly donate her Miss Piggy as a stand-in. Our message is: 'This little piggy stayed at home,' to remind people to stay at home."
Hannah Semore
Hannah Semore: "My children delight in being at home and even relish re-enacting everyday life in an even more shrunken world. This miniature world of controllable predictability was made be my grandmother, who lived through a very different era of extraordinary home life."
Isabella Flood
Isabella Flood: "Caged but free. The photo shows my stepbrother Elliot jumping for joy on our trampoline."
Olga Lebedeva
Olga Lebedeva: "Do-it-yourself barber."
Charlotte Gurney-Read
Charlotte Gurney-Read: "Making the most of having lots of free time at home, by learning the ancient art of levitation."
Andrew Brierley
Andrew Brierley: "Ollie exercising at home, giving parents a breather."
Dr Esther F Hunter
Dr Esther F Hunter: "Bring in the lights for those Mediterranean evenings at home in the UK - blinging back garden."
Kelly Jennings
Kelly Jennings: "Awaiting to go in the garden as we spend our time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. As spring emerges and flowers come to life, we are spending as much time as we can in the garden."
Bettina Ashton
Bettina Ashton: "Basking in the afternoon sun, at home on the driveway."
Dave Cook
Dave Cook: "This was taken at home in our backyard tree and shows the second white squirrel born to that family in 12 years. He's pretty friendly, too."
Chandralekha Sumar
Chandralekha Sumar: "Being at home with kids is tough. Always coming up with ideas to keep each other busy, be it lawn mowing or lighting candles with a purpose or solving a 1,000-piece puzzle where the pieces look the same."
Soo Kim
Soo Kim: "The first thing we do."
Tim Jones
Tim Jones: "As we are all staying at home this weekend, I'm planning an expedition to the bottom of the garden."
Charlotte Toft
Charlotte Toft: "Working at home to meet my desired grades for college."
Richard Hughes
Richard Hughes: "I have got into photography over the last year and been taking pictures daily on my new Instagram page. This day me and my wife had fun creating these pictures."
