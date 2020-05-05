In Pictures

Coronavirus: Your pictures of lockdown at home

  • 5 May 2020
We asked our readers to send in their pictures of life at home during lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from across the UK.

Woman doing a jigsaw puzzle Image copyright Frank Samet
Image caption Frank Samet: "My wife at the start of her 1,500-piece jigsaw puzzle."
Flower shapes made from pebbles Image copyright Gillian Deveney
Image caption Gillian Deveney: "Flowers I can't kill in my garden and [which] will have to do. Normally, I would be visiting the local garden centre to add colour and bedding plants. I showed my friend the picture and he called my stone flowers 'pebbleanthiums'."
A junior doctor with face mask on at home Image copyright Daniel Yiu
Image caption Daniel Yiu: "A junior doctor redeployed to intensive care unit wears in his new mask at home. The masks have to be moulded to the face in order to create an airtight seal."
Woman working on a robot Image copyright Douglas Fry
Image caption Douglas Fry: "School science projects need to continue during lockdown, so Clementine is upgrading the school robot entry into this year's competition at Southampton University, which would have taken place today. Working solidly on it over an extended period stuck at home, the robot, she hopes will perhaps become sentient."
Woman on mobile phone Image copyright Ashley MacCallum
Image caption Ashley MacCallum: "Life at home for our teenage daughter."
Woman on a trampoline Image copyright Helen Parkar
Image caption Helen Parkar: "My Boogie Bounce class is cancelled but I'm still doing my exercise at home."
Woman painting in hallway Image copyright Yvonne Ayoub
Image caption Yvonne Ayoub: "I'm an artist, six weeks into lockdown with my 'vulnerable' husband, in central London. I decided, on a whim, to paint a mural 'en grisaille', in my hallway and up the stairs. It's turning into an all-consuming, mammoth task but passes the time perfectly."
Garden shoes Image copyright Anthea Benyon
Image caption Anthea Benyon: "Lockdown has meant spending more time with my daughter and I have been very glad of our little garden, at home, in Devizes."
Woman working at computer Image copyright Verna Evans
Image caption Verna Evans: "Day 34 of self-isolation. I can't go out to take photographs, so I'm working on the ones I took before being confined to the house."
Dog Image copyright Penny Phillips
Image caption Penny Phillips: "Why are you at home? Monty is bemused that his home is full of people every day and has taken to having a cheeky lie-in himself."
Toy pig in the window Image copyright Angela Reid
Image caption Angela Reid: "We're supporting the NHS and key workers. Many windows in our street have rainbows and teddies. We didn't have a teddy, so we had the idea for our dog Talla to kindly donate her Miss Piggy as a stand-in. Our message is: 'This little piggy stayed at home,' to remind people to stay at home."
Children with a dolls house Image copyright Hannah Semore
Image caption Hannah Semore: "My children delight in being at home and even relish re-enacting everyday life in an even more shrunken world. This miniature world of controllable predictability was made be my grandmother, who lived through a very different era of extraordinary home life."
Boy on trampoline Image copyright Isabella Flood
Image caption Isabella Flood: "Caged but free. The photo shows my stepbrother Elliot jumping for joy on our trampoline."
Man cutting his own hair Image copyright Olga Lebedeva
Image caption Olga Lebedeva: "Do-it-yourself barber."
Woman levitating Image copyright Charlotte Gurney-Read
Image caption Charlotte Gurney-Read: "Making the most of having lots of free time at home, by learning the ancient art of levitation."
Boy exercising with television Image copyright Andrew Brierley
Image caption Andrew Brierley: "Ollie exercising at home, giving parents a breather."
Lights in garden Image copyright Dr Esther F Hunter
Image caption Dr Esther F Hunter: "Bring in the lights for those Mediterranean evenings at home in the UK - blinging back garden."
Child at a glass door Image copyright Kelly Jennings
Image caption Kelly Jennings: "Awaiting to go in the garden as we spend our time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. As spring emerges and flowers come to life, we are spending as much time as we can in the garden."
Woman sunbathing Image copyright Bettina Ashton
Image caption Bettina Ashton: "Basking in the afternoon sun, at home on the driveway."
Squirrel Image copyright Dave Cook
Image caption Dave Cook: "This was taken at home in our backyard tree and shows the second white squirrel born to that family in 12 years. He's pretty friendly, too."
NHS cut into a lawn Image copyright Chandralekha Sumar
Image caption Chandralekha Sumar: "Being at home with kids is tough. Always coming up with ideas to keep each other busy, be it lawn mowing or lighting candles with a purpose or solving a 1,000-piece puzzle where the pieces look the same."
Couple checking their mobile phones Image copyright Soo Kim
Image caption Soo Kim: "The first thing we do."
MAn using binoculars Image copyright Tim Jones
Image caption Tim Jones: "As we are all staying at home this weekend, I'm planning an expedition to the bottom of the garden."
Woman with laptop Image copyright Charlotte Toft
Image caption Charlotte Toft: "Working at home to meet my desired grades for college."
Woman in a jar Image copyright Richard Hughes
Image caption Richard Hughes: "I have got into photography over the last year and been taking pictures daily on my new Instagram page. This day me and my wife had fun creating these pictures."
The next theme is "working at home". Now many of us are working from home, we'd like to see your pictures of your workspace, be it a desk or something less permanent, and the deadline for entries is 12 May 2020.

Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below.

Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

All photographs subject to copyright.

