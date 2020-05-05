Coronavirus: Your pictures of lockdown at home

We asked our readers to send in their pictures of life at home during lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from across the UK.

Image copyright Frank Samet Image caption Frank Samet: "My wife at the start of her 1,500-piece jigsaw puzzle."

Image copyright Gillian Deveney Image caption Gillian Deveney: "Flowers I can't kill in my garden and [which] will have to do. Normally, I would be visiting the local garden centre to add colour and bedding plants. I showed my friend the picture and he called my stone flowers 'pebbleanthiums'."

Image copyright Daniel Yiu Image caption Daniel Yiu: "A junior doctor redeployed to intensive care unit wears in his new mask at home. The masks have to be moulded to the face in order to create an airtight seal."

Image copyright Douglas Fry Image caption Douglas Fry: "School science projects need to continue during lockdown, so Clementine is upgrading the school robot entry into this year's competition at Southampton University, which would have taken place today. Working solidly on it over an extended period stuck at home, the robot, she hopes will perhaps become sentient."

Image copyright Ashley MacCallum Image caption Ashley MacCallum: "Life at home for our teenage daughter."

Image copyright Helen Parkar Image caption Helen Parkar: "My Boogie Bounce class is cancelled but I'm still doing my exercise at home."

Image copyright Yvonne Ayoub Image caption Yvonne Ayoub: "I'm an artist, six weeks into lockdown with my 'vulnerable' husband, in central London. I decided, on a whim, to paint a mural 'en grisaille', in my hallway and up the stairs. It's turning into an all-consuming, mammoth task but passes the time perfectly."

Image copyright Anthea Benyon Image caption Anthea Benyon: "Lockdown has meant spending more time with my daughter and I have been very glad of our little garden, at home, in Devizes."

Image copyright Verna Evans Image caption Verna Evans: "Day 34 of self-isolation. I can't go out to take photographs, so I'm working on the ones I took before being confined to the house."

Image copyright Penny Phillips Image caption Penny Phillips: "Why are you at home? Monty is bemused that his home is full of people every day and has taken to having a cheeky lie-in himself."

Image copyright Angela Reid Image caption Angela Reid: "We're supporting the NHS and key workers. Many windows in our street have rainbows and teddies. We didn't have a teddy, so we had the idea for our dog Talla to kindly donate her Miss Piggy as a stand-in. Our message is: 'This little piggy stayed at home,' to remind people to stay at home."

Image copyright Hannah Semore Image caption Hannah Semore: "My children delight in being at home and even relish re-enacting everyday life in an even more shrunken world. This miniature world of controllable predictability was made be my grandmother, who lived through a very different era of extraordinary home life."

Image copyright Isabella Flood Image caption Isabella Flood: "Caged but free. The photo shows my stepbrother Elliot jumping for joy on our trampoline."

Image copyright Olga Lebedeva Image caption Olga Lebedeva: "Do-it-yourself barber."

Image copyright Charlotte Gurney-Read Image caption Charlotte Gurney-Read: "Making the most of having lots of free time at home, by learning the ancient art of levitation."

Image copyright Andrew Brierley Image caption Andrew Brierley: "Ollie exercising at home, giving parents a breather."

Image copyright Dr Esther F Hunter Image caption Dr Esther F Hunter: "Bring in the lights for those Mediterranean evenings at home in the UK - blinging back garden."

Image copyright Kelly Jennings Image caption Kelly Jennings: "Awaiting to go in the garden as we spend our time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. As spring emerges and flowers come to life, we are spending as much time as we can in the garden."

Image copyright Bettina Ashton Image caption Bettina Ashton: "Basking in the afternoon sun, at home on the driveway."

Image copyright Dave Cook Image caption Dave Cook: "This was taken at home in our backyard tree and shows the second white squirrel born to that family in 12 years. He's pretty friendly, too."

Image copyright Chandralekha Sumar Image caption Chandralekha Sumar: "Being at home with kids is tough. Always coming up with ideas to keep each other busy, be it lawn mowing or lighting candles with a purpose or solving a 1,000-piece puzzle where the pieces look the same."

Image copyright Soo Kim Image caption Soo Kim: "The first thing we do."

Image copyright Tim Jones Image caption Tim Jones: "As we are all staying at home this weekend, I'm planning an expedition to the bottom of the garden."

Image copyright Charlotte Toft Image caption Charlotte Toft: "Working at home to meet my desired grades for college."

Image copyright Richard Hughes Image caption Richard Hughes: "I have got into photography over the last year and been taking pictures daily on my new Instagram page. This day me and my wife had fun creating these pictures."

