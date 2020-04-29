Refugee camp image wins food photo contest

K M Asad has been named Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2020 for her image of children queuing for food at a vast Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

More than one million people live in the refugee camp, recently been placed in lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"This moving image really speaks to our times," awards founder and director Caroline Kenyon says.

"The world is in the grip of Covid-19 - and normal life, whatever that may be, has stopped for all of us.

"These Rohingya refugee children remind us of the fragility of life, that our need for food for survival connects us all around the world - we are all the same."

After judges sifted through 9,000 entries from more than 70 countries the winners, were announced online via a livestream event.

Here are some of the competition category winners, with descriptions by the photographers.

Bring Home the Harvest: The Morning Catch, by Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar

Image copyright Zay Yar Lin Image caption "Three fishermen throwing their fishing nets in the lake near U Bein Bridge, in Mandalay, Myanmar[, also known as Burma]."

Food Bloggers: Bowl of Squash, by Aimee Twigger, UK

Image copyright Aimee Twigger Image caption "A bowl of autumn squash, inspired by Vermeer. We had left them in a bowl by the window before a shoot and I loved the light and the colours."

Food for the Family: Olek Eating Pancakes, by Anna Włodarczyk, Poland

Image copyright Anna Włodarczyk Image caption "My son Olek eating pancakes in our summer Kashubian house."

Food in the Field: When the Hive is Filled, by Xiaodong Sun, China

Image copyright Sun Xiaodong Image caption "Before harvesting the honey, the bee-keeper carefully removes the bees from their hives."

Food Stylist: Halibut and Radish, by Nicole Herft, UK

Image copyright Nicole Herft Image caption "This was another play on keeping the shapes round. Cured fish underneath, radish on top - I piped yoghurt and prawn oil around the outside and garnished with micro-herbs."

InterContinental Food at the Table: Looking Too Good to Eat (Just Yet), by Sandy Wood, UK

Image copyright Sandy Wood Image caption "Who will get the best shot? Three Instagrammer capturing the food at a social-media event."

Young aged 15-17: Believers Sharing a Meal, by Sangjun Lee, India

Image copyright Sangjun Lee Image caption "Men share a meal in India."

Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Baked Figs, by Liam Desbois, UK

Image copyright Liam Desbois Image caption "Baked figs with walnut, honey and fresh thyme."

Young aged under 10: Apples, by Scarlett Blanch, UK

Image copyright Scarlett Blanch Image caption "Apples for sale at a market stall."

Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer: Just Desserts, by Thomas Alexander, UK

Image copyright Thomas Alexander Image caption "A waitress delivers desert to the happy couple at this wedding feast."

On the Phone: Hilsa, by Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh

Image copyright Azim Khan Ronnie Image caption "Hilsa, a type of herring, for sale in Bangladesh."

One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop: Vinaigrette, by Kai Stiepel, Germany

Image copyright Kai Stiepel Image caption "To make a vinaigrette, you have to mix ingredients that sometimes don't want to be mixed together."

Pink Lady Apple a Day: Caramel Lady, by Diana Kowalczyk, Poland

Image copyright Diana Kowalczyk Image caption "The moment of sweetness is worth it."

All photographs courtesy Food Photographer of the Year 2020.