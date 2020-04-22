Coronavirus: Another 24 hours in lockdown 

Seventeen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years. But during these unprecedented times, members of the collective have come together again, this time turning their attention and lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, to document 24 hours in lockdown. This is the second set of pictures from the collective.
Each of the 24 photographers was allocated one hour, starting at midnight, to document what it means to be on lockdown, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.
"Images tell a story and that is very important," says photojournalist Brian Harris who curated the photographs.
"This collection shows the variety, spread and breadth of 24 very different views of the world in lockdown.
"Some are quietly profound - the playground wrapped in police tape, the elderly lady and her jigsaw - others are coy and imaginative - the picnicking pair in the garden. But they all reflect how people respond to this experience and the pressure of being enclosed in one space."
The project is carrying on, and each week, while lockdown lasts, the photographers will continue to document their experiences.
During the current coronavirus crisis, we are interested in seeing your pictures of how you are coping with the restrictions imposed on many people around the world. So please share your photos, you can find out more details here.