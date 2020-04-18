A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Amanda Jufrian / AFP Image caption An Indonesian nurse at a clinic in Bireuen, Aceh province, is seen wearing protective gear with a newborn baby also wearing a face shield to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. Indonesia so far has had about 5,500 cases and nearly 500 confirmed virus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Image copyright Martin Bureau / AFP Image caption Parisian residents applaud to show their appreciation of healthcare workers.

Image copyright Khaled Desouki / AFP Image caption The golden sarcophagus of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun lies in the restoration lab of the newly built Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza on the outskirts of Cairo. British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922.

Image copyright Ariana Drehsler / AFP Image caption Noel Brandon, known as DJ Iamnoel, plays his set on a balcony in San Diego, California, to cheer up locals amid the virus lockdown.

Image copyright Volodymyr Shuvayev / AFP Image caption A forest fire burns within just a few miles of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986. On Tuesday, the authorities said the fire had been contained.

Image copyright Leah Mills / Reuters Image caption A worker cleans the area around the podium in the White House, shortly before the daily coronavirus briefing.

Image copyright Lionel Bonaventure / AFP Image caption Anissa Mekrabech wears the face mask she created for deaf and hearing-impaired people. Ms Mekrabech, from Toulouse in France, launched a crowdfunding initiative to develop the transparent mask to allow lip reading.

Image copyright Noel Celis / AFP Image caption A man wearing a face mask looks over a barricade set up to keep people out of a residential compound in Wuhan, the city in China where the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials this week raised the death toll by 50% but insisted there had been no cover-up.

Image copyright Antara Foto / Reuters Image caption People practise social distancing while exercising along rail tracks in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia.

Image copyright Alain Jocard / AFP Image caption A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a store window in Paris.

Image copyright Joe Giddons/ PA Image caption Konik ponies fight for dominance during the foaling season at the National Trust's Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.