In pictures: Sony World Photography Awards

  • 15 April 2020

The World Photography Organisation has announced the 10 category winners in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards Open competition.

More than 100 photographers were also shortlisted.

Iceberg in Fjord Image copyright Craig McGowan
Image caption Craig McGowan's image of a solitary iceberg set against the fjord walls in Northeast Greenland National Park won the Landscape category. The iceberg and surrounding landscape are perfectly mirrored in the clear waters of the river, resulting in a painterly and abstract photograph.
Colombian protester and police Image copyright Santiago Mesa
Image caption Santiago Mesa's photograph of a protester in the city of Medellin, Colombia, won the Street Photography category. Riot police dispersed marching workers and street vendors.
Demolition of Ironbridge Power Station Image copyright Alec Connah
Image caption Alec Connah's photograph of the demolition of the four cooling towers of Ironbridge Power Station, in Shropshire, on 6 December, won the Motion category.
Iggy Pop dances with the audience on stage Image copyright Antoine Veling
Image caption Antoine Veling's photograph of fans on stage at an Iggy Pop concert in the Sydney Opera House, on 17 April 2019, won the Culture category. The light and composition is reminiscent of a Caravaggio painting.
Cheetahs licking each other Image copyright Guofei Li
Image caption Guofei Li's image of two cheetahs in Botswana grooming each other won the Natural World and Wildlife category. Their position in the frame resembles the yin-yang symbol.
Fish in a plastic bag Image copyright Jorge Reynal
Image caption Jorge Reynal's photograph of a dead fish in a plastic bag won the Still Life category. The image aims to highlight the crisis affecting the oceans.
Charles Thompson (aka Black Francis) of the Pixies Image copyright Tom Oldham
Image caption Tom Oldham's black and white photograph of Pixies frontman Charles Thompson, also known as Black Francis, taken for Mojo magazine, won the Portraiture category. Oldham asked him to show his frustration with the many photoshoots he had been the subject of.
Collage portrait of a woman Image copyright Suxing Zhang
Image caption Suxing Zhang's black and white portrait of a young woman with a collage of symbolic elements won the Creative category. It is part of the series Hua, meaning flower in Chinese, which looks at flowers as metaphors of femininity.
Pyramid sculpture Image copyright Rosaria Sabrina Pantano
Image caption Rosaria Sabrina Pantano's black and white image featuring Mauro Staccioli's pyramid-shaped sculpture 38° Parallelo won the Architecture category.
Train in the Sahara Image copyright Adrian Guerin
Image caption Adrian Guerin's photograph from the top of the rear carriage of the Mauritania iron-ore train won the Travel category. One of the longest trains in the world, at 2.5km (1.5 miles), its more than 200 carriages transport rocks 700km from the coastal town of Nouadhibou to the Saharan wilderness of Zouérat.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 exhibition because of the current pandemic, the overall Open winner will be announced on the World Photography Organisation online platform on 9 June.

All photographs courtesy 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

