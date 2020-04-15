In pictures: Sony World Photography Awards
The World Photography Organisation has announced the 10 category winners in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards Open competition.
More than 100 photographers were also shortlisted.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 exhibition because of the current pandemic, the overall Open winner will be announced on the World Photography Organisation online platform on 9 June.
All photographs courtesy 2020 Sony World Photography Awards