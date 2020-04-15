In pictures: Sony World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organisation has announced the 10 category winners in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards Open competition.

More than 100 photographers were also shortlisted.

Image copyright Craig McGowan Image caption Craig McGowan's image of a solitary iceberg set against the fjord walls in Northeast Greenland National Park won the Landscape category. The iceberg and surrounding landscape are perfectly mirrored in the clear waters of the river, resulting in a painterly and abstract photograph.

Image copyright Santiago Mesa Image caption Santiago Mesa's photograph of a protester in the city of Medellin, Colombia, won the Street Photography category. Riot police dispersed marching workers and street vendors.

Image copyright Alec Connah Image caption Alec Connah's photograph of the demolition of the four cooling towers of Ironbridge Power Station, in Shropshire, on 6 December, won the Motion category.

Image copyright Antoine Veling Image caption Antoine Veling's photograph of fans on stage at an Iggy Pop concert in the Sydney Opera House, on 17 April 2019, won the Culture category. The light and composition is reminiscent of a Caravaggio painting.

Image copyright Guofei Li Image caption Guofei Li's image of two cheetahs in Botswana grooming each other won the Natural World and Wildlife category. Their position in the frame resembles the yin-yang symbol.

Image copyright Jorge Reynal Image caption Jorge Reynal's photograph of a dead fish in a plastic bag won the Still Life category. The image aims to highlight the crisis affecting the oceans.

Image copyright Tom Oldham Image caption Tom Oldham's black and white photograph of Pixies frontman Charles Thompson, also known as Black Francis, taken for Mojo magazine, won the Portraiture category. Oldham asked him to show his frustration with the many photoshoots he had been the subject of.

Image copyright Suxing Zhang Image caption Suxing Zhang's black and white portrait of a young woman with a collage of symbolic elements won the Creative category. It is part of the series Hua, meaning flower in Chinese, which looks at flowers as metaphors of femininity.

Image copyright Rosaria Sabrina Pantano Image caption Rosaria Sabrina Pantano's black and white image featuring Mauro Staccioli's pyramid-shaped sculpture 38° Parallelo won the Architecture category.

Image copyright Adrian Guerin Image caption Adrian Guerin's photograph from the top of the rear carriage of the Mauritania iron-ore train won the Travel category. One of the longest trains in the world, at 2.5km (1.5 miles), its more than 200 carriages transport rocks 700km from the coastal town of Nouadhibou to the Saharan wilderness of Zouérat.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 exhibition because of the current pandemic, the overall Open winner will be announced on the World Photography Organisation online platform on 9 June.

All photographs courtesy 2020 Sony World Photography Awards