Coronavirus: Wuhan emerges from 76-day lockdown

  • 8 April 2020

People have finally been allowed to leave the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic began.

Image caption A pilot leans out of the cockpit window to wave goodbye before the first domestic flight from Wuhan takes off.

It took 76 days, but Wuhan's lockdown is now at an end. The highway tolls have reopened, and flights and train services are once again leaving the city.

Here are pictures of life in Wuhan on Wednesday.

Image caption People queue to enter Hankou railway station in Wuhan to take one of the first trains leaving the city.
Image caption Passengers wearing masks sit side by side on a train from Xi'an at Wuhan station.
Image caption A police officer sprays disinfectant on a traveller outside Hankou Railway Station.
Image caption Queues build up as vehicles approach a toll station on their way out of Wuhan.
Image caption A car passes Wuhan West toll station at the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway.
Image caption Medical staff from Jilin province (in red) hug nurses from Wuhan with whom they worked during the coronavirus outbreak, before leaving the city's Tianhe airport.
Image caption The farewell was an emotional moment for medical staff.
Image caption An employee works on a production line inside the reopened Dongfeng Honda factory.
Image caption Travellers wearing protective clothing take an escalator at Wuchang railway station.
Image caption Medical workers walk past a police robot at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

