A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Peter Byrne / PA Media Image caption A herd of goats stroll around the deserted streets of Llandudno, north Wales, during the nationwide coronavirus restrictions. Town councillor Carol Marubbi believes a lack of people outdoors has lured them down from the hills."They are curious... and I think they are wondering what's going on, like everybody else," she said.

Image copyright Odd Andersen / AFP Image caption Wedding-dress and evening-wear designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress with matching protective mask in her store, Chiton, in Berlin. All events, including weddings, have been cancelled in Germany, so the designer has turned to creating fashionable face masks in her workshop.

Image copyright Fabrice Coffrini / AFP Image caption The Matterhorn mountain on the Italian-Swiss border is illuminated with the message #stayhome, highlighting the need for social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic. The projection was by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, who said it was "a sign of hope and solidarity".

Image copyright Michal Cizek / AFP Image caption A worker disinfects a window along the banks of the river Vltava as part of the effort to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Image copyright Richard Bouhet / AFP Image caption Lava oozes down the Piton de la Fournaise volcano during an eruption on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion.

Image copyright Pascal Guyot / AFP Image caption A firefighter wearing a protective suit helps decontaminate a soldier after she stepped out of an Airbus A320 aircraft, medically adapted by the French army. The plane had arrived at the Istres military base after a mission in Mulhouse, France.

Image copyright Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images Image caption NHS staff from Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester participate in the second "Clap for Carers" tribute to their fellow NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Delivery drivers, supermarket staff, care workers and bin collectors were also among those thanked by the nation.

Image copyright Arun Sankar / AFP Image caption A policeman wearing a coronavirus-themed outfit composed of helmet, mace and shield, gestures towards a vendor at a market in Chennai, India. The lockdown there has led to disruption, particularly among the country's poorer citizens.

Image copyright Armend Nimani / AFP Image caption A stray dog stands on a snow-covered, largely deserted, square in Pristina, Kosovo. The government there has imposed a curfew between 17:00 and 05:00 to try to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Image copyright Josh Edelson / AFP Image caption A woman in a face mask walks past an apt sign posted on a boarded-up restaurant in San Francisco, California.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.