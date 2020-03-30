In Pictures

Coronavirus: Building NHS Nightingale Hospital London

  • 30 March 2020
Related Topics

On 24 March, the government announced it would turn the ExCeL Centre in London's Docklands area into a temporary hospital to cope with patients affected by Covid-19.

The front entrance of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Image copyright Getty Images

Due to open this week, NHS Nightingale Hospital London will have between 4,000 and 5,000 beds.

An ambulance outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
The interior of the NHS Nightingale Hospital under construction Image copyright Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence has been helping set up the temporary hospital.

Military personnel helping to build the NHS Nightingale Hospital Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
Members of the Queen's Ghurka Engineers Regiment construct cubicles Image copyright Dave Jenkins/MOD/Reuters
Presentational white space
Members of the Queen's Ghurka Engineers Regiment construct cubicles Image copyright Dave Jenkins/MOD/Reuters
Presentational white space

Different command elements gather inside the Excel Centre to plan the build.

Different command elements gather as they plan the build of the hospital Image copyright Dave Jenkins/MOD/Reuters

Nearby London City Airport has stopped all commercial flights until further notice and the airfield will be offered to the government "to help with the national effort" against coronavirus.

Ambulances seen parked outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of EasyJet and Virgin airline staff are being offered work at the hospital.

A worker moves medical equipment outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital Image copyright Getty Images

NHS England said many airline staff were first-aid trained and already had security clearance.

The workers would be changing beds, performing other non-clinical tasks and helping doctors and nurses working on the wards, the NHS said.

A model of a patient can be seen being moved on a trolley below.

Medical staff move the dummy of a patient on a trolley Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
A tank of liquid oxygen Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space

Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers will also help staff the hospital.

Ambulances seen parked outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital Image copyright Getty Images

England's chief nursing officer, Ruth May, said: "The NHS is mobilising like never before but the scale of this challenge has not been seen in peacetime, so we need all the support we can get.

"Thousands of nurses, medics and other expert staff are returning to work alongside us but we need everyone to do their bit."

The interior of the NHS Nightingale Hospital under construction Image copyright Getty Images

Two more temporary hospitals are to be built, in Birmingham and Manchester, and NHS England said other sites were being considered across the UK.

All photos subject to copyright