In Pictures

In pictures: Daily life with the coronavirus

  • 30 March 2020
Related Topics
Thank you to key workers sign in Manchester Image copyright Phil Noble / Reuters
Image caption A sign thanking members of the NHS and other key workers is seen in Manchester as the UK continues to see an upward trend in the spread of the virus.
A woman looks out of her window in Harare Image copyright Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
Image caption A woman looks out from an apartment window on the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease in Harare, Zimbabwe.
A patient being loaded into a helicopter Image copyright Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Image caption A patient infected with coronavirus is moved into a French army helicopter during transfer operations from Strasbourg to Germany and Switzerland.
A boy on his computer Image copyright Ammar Awad / Reuters
Image caption Palestinian Anton Victor Sara, 11, plays on a computer in his room while observing a partial lockdown at his home in Jerusalem.
A woman on a sewing machine Image copyright Leon Kuegeler / Reuters
Image caption Women of the University Hospital sew face masks in Essen, Germany.
A boy with his dog Image copyright Alberto Lingria / Reuters
Image caption A dog looks out the window as a boy studies at home via video conference in Rome.
Paramedics in Lewisham Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image caption Paramedics wearing protective face masks take a patient to an ambulance in Lewisham, south-east London.
People queue in New Delhi Image copyright Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters
Image caption People queue in an alley to collect food from a grocer's shop during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi.
People in Wuhan Image copyright Aly Song / Reuters
Image caption A woman wearing a face mask dances on the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease outbreak, where some restrictions have now been lifted, allowing people out of their homes.
People in Abuja Image copyright Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters
Image caption People queue at a cash machine, as authorities try to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease in Abuja, Nigeria.

All photos subject to copyright