Clap for Carers: The nation celebrates the work of the NHS and care workers

  • 27 March 2020
People applauding from balconies Image copyright Getty Images

At 20:00 BST on Thursday, households across the UK stood on their doorsteps and balconies and applauded the efforts of the NHS and care workers in treating those affected by Covid-19.

The initiative was devised by Annemarie Plas, from Brixton, south-west London, who was inspired by same event happening in her home country of the Netherlands, and in many other countries.

Annemarie posted details of the event on her social media channels, and enthusiasm for taking part quickly spread across the UK.

"I hope that it creates a positive boost for those on the frontline," she said.

"But also [when] you hear your neighbours applauding you know that we are together in this, because we are currently all in our houses."

There was applause in Manchester, below.

Residents in Blackpool cheer for the NHS Image copyright Getty Images

People cheered in Blackpool (above) and London (below).

Residents in London cheer for the NHS Image copyright Getty Images

There was support from Northampton.

Residents in Glasgow cheer for the NHS Image copyright PA Media

Residents in Glasgow (above) and Hove (below) showed their support.

Residents in Hove cheer for the NHS Image copyright Getty Images

The NHS staff at Royal Liverpool University Hospital heard the public's appreciation and also joined in the applause.

Staff at Royal Liverpool University Hospital applaud Image copyright PA Media

Buildings around the UK were also lit in blue - the colour of the NHS logo - to pay tribute to the work of NHS staff, including Wembley Park Underground station, below.

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff Image copyright PA Media

The Kelpies in Falkirk, a metal sculpture of horse heads, was lit up in blue.

The Kelpies in Falkirk are lit up in blue Image copyright PA Media

Belfast City Hall turned blue.

Belfast City Hall lit up in blue Image copyright PA Media

London's Piccadilly Circus saluted NHS heroes on its iconic massive LED screen.

Piccadilly Circus Image copyright Getty Images

Lincoln Cathedral lit up in blue.

Blackpool Tower featured a blue heart.

Blackpool Tower with lights arranged in a blue heart Image copyright PA Media

The arch at Wembley Stadium in London was an arc of blue - and the stadium has promised to repeat the tribute every evening during the crisis.

Wembley Arch lit up in blue Image copyright PA Media

