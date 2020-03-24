In Pictures

In pictures: Quiet streets of coronavirus-hit UK

  • 24 March 2020
Strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus have been introduced in the UK.

A couple wearing masks walk along a near-deserted Oxford Street in London, England, before the new rules were announced Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the new rules to tackle the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people who are not from the same household.
A quiet Jubilee line westbound train carriage Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Many of the Tube trains in London are quiet like this one on the Jubilee Line - but that is not the situation at all times....
Crowded Tube train Image copyright Terry Dolzyc
Image caption During rush hour many commuters reported very crowded services, like this train on the District Line. That is despite Mr Johnson saying that travel to and from work should only be where "absolutely necessary".
Passengers view the departures boards at Leeds train station just before 9.00am on the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Mr Johnson urged people to stay at home and only leave the house for specific reasons he outlined in his address to the nation.
A lone person walks through Queens Square, Bristol Image copyright PA Media
Image caption One of those is exercise: people are advised they can leave home once a day for a walk, run or cycle - but must observe social distancing guidelines.
A jogger at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham Image copyright Jacob King
Image caption That outing should be done alone or only with people you live with. You should not arrange to meet people from other households.
Military vehicles cross Westminster Bridge after members of the 101 Logistic Brigade delivered a consignment of medical masks to St Thomas' Hospital Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Members of the armed forces have been helping with deliveries of personal protective equipment to St Thomas' Hospital in central London.
The M1 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The M1 in Leicestershire appeared devoid of the usual rush hour traffic.
A sign on the M8 motorway advises motorists to avoid travel where possible Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A sign on the M8 motorway in Glasgow advises motorists to avoid travel where possible.
A view of a Homebase store at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Businesses that will not need to close include supermarkets, petrol stations, post offices, launderettes, bike shops, pet shops, hardware stores and banks.
People observe social distancing while queuing at a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton, on the outskirts of Leeds Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine is allowed but shopping trips should be as infrequent as possible
An empty children's play area on Llandaff Fields in Cardiff Image copyright AFP
Image caption Premises such as libraries, playgrounds and places of worship have been ordered to close.
British Airways aircraft parked at Bournemouth airport Image copyright Victoria Jones
Image caption British Airways aircraft have been parked at Bournemouth Airport where they are expected to remain after the airline reduced flights amid travel restrictions and a huge drop in demand.
Two children take part in "PE with Joe" a daily live workout with Joe Wicks on Youtube Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Children all around the UK are taking part in "PE with Joe", a daily live workout with Joe Wicks on Youtube to help kids stay fit who have to stay indoors

