Your pictures on the theme of 'reading'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "reading".
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat: "I took this picture of my mother during my visit to India. Reading a magazine after lunch is one of her daily routines. Not only does she enjoy reading, at the age of 84, but also continues to inspire us to read. She would say, ‘A good reading increases one’s knowledge.’"
Ananda Rabindranath
Ananda Rabindranath: "Both my wife and I love to read - but now with our 11-week-old son with us, our time to read is dropping. However, we want to make sure we foster a love of reading in him and what better way to enjoy the last light of the evening than by reading together about animals? He may not remember any of this but we certainly will."
Gillian Deveney
Gillian Deveney: "This picture was taken on World Book Day. My oldest daughter, Grace, was reading her younger sister Isabella a bedtime story. I could hear her reading out loud and I remember hearing her tell Isabella a quote she had heard in school that day, ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go,’ - Dr Seuss."
Frank Samet
Frank Samet: "This image captures the words of a book in the reflection of a reader’s eye, which I took by placing a flashlight to light the book at an angle to reflect back on to the reader’s eye."
MA Venkat
MA Venkat: "My wife and I travelled by the Channel Tunnel train from France to England. It was an amazing experience. I took this picture of my wife reading one of her favourite magazines while enjoying the smooth ride."
Justin Green
Justin Green: "Lunchtime reading in Bryant Park, Manhattan."
Gemma Lawrence
Gemma Lawrence: "Reading the writing on the wall, can you find any words?"
Mark Fisher
Mark Fisher: "Reading my scrabble tiles, it occurred to me that I could make the word "reading". If I had some useful letters that is, rather than an unnecessary number of 'E's."
Paul Currie
And finally a picture by Paul Currie.