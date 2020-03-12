Your pictures on the theme of 'neon signs'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "neon signs".

  • San Francisco at night Frank Samet

    Frank Samet: "This image was taken from a coach on Oakland Bay Bridge, in San Francisco, last October. I thought it a good example of what a metropolis should look like at night."

  • Neon sign reflected in glasses Jeff Williams

    Jeff Williams: "A neon sign that's reflected not only in her glasses but on her eyeball as well."

  • Old neon sign Annette Twist

    Annette Twist: "Remnants from neon signs at the Vegas museum boneyard."

  • Street in Hong Kong Christopher Ma

    Christopher Ma "This picture was taken in Kowloon, in the olden parts of Hong Kong. Compared to Hong Kong Island, which is filled with skyscrapers and lights 24-7, Yau Ma Tei has streets filled with neon signs and coffee shops all around. The light from signs, along with the olden feeling, creates this nice Blade Runner theme you see in this picture."

  • Skull art Jim Hargrove

    Jim Hargrove: "I took this photograph while visiting the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The piece was part of an exhibit of custom low-rider motorcycles (Viclas) and art inspired by Vicla culture."

  • Neon sign Naj Khan

    Naj Khan: "Taken in a cafe in Melbourne, Australia."

  • Woman in front of heart sign Philip Lindsey

    Philip Lindsey: "My partner posing in front of an old neon store here in Chicago."

  • Neon sign reflection Robert Griffin

    Robert Griffin photographed a neon sign reflected in a puddle at Cyfarthfa Retail Park, in Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorgan.

  • Snow globe in Durham Simon Fleming

    Simon Fleming: "At Durham, we have the biannual Lumiere festival of light. This year, we had the return of the fantastic snow globe, with its neon sign."

  • Neon sign Arianne McIntosh

    And finally a picture by Arianne McIntosh. The next theme is "reading" and the deadline for entries is 17 March 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

