Your pictures on the theme of 'neon signs'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "neon signs".
-
Frank Samet
Frank Samet: "This image was taken from a coach on Oakland Bay Bridge, in San Francisco, last October. I thought it a good example of what a metropolis should look like at night."
-
Jeff Williams
Jeff Williams: "A neon sign that's reflected not only in her glasses but on her eyeball as well."
-
Annette Twist
Annette Twist: "Remnants from neon signs at the Vegas museum boneyard."
-
Christopher Ma
Christopher Ma "This picture was taken in Kowloon, in the olden parts of Hong Kong. Compared to Hong Kong Island, which is filled with skyscrapers and lights 24-7, Yau Ma Tei has streets filled with neon signs and coffee shops all around. The light from signs, along with the olden feeling, creates this nice Blade Runner theme you see in this picture."
-
Jim Hargrove
Jim Hargrove: "I took this photograph while visiting the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The piece was part of an exhibit of custom low-rider motorcycles (Viclas) and art inspired by Vicla culture."
-
Naj Khan
Naj Khan: "Taken in a cafe in Melbourne, Australia."
-
Philip Lindsey
Philip Lindsey: "My partner posing in front of an old neon store here in Chicago."
-
Robert Griffin
Robert Griffin photographed a neon sign reflected in a puddle at Cyfarthfa Retail Park, in Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorgan.
-
Simon Fleming
Simon Fleming: "At Durham, we have the biannual Lumiere festival of light. This year, we had the return of the fantastic snow globe, with its neon sign."
-
Arianne McIntosh
And finally a picture by Arianne McIntosh. The next theme is "reading" and the deadline for entries is 17 March 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.