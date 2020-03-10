In Pictures

Coronavirus: Life under lockdown in Italy

  • 10 March 2020
It is the first day of a complete lockdown in Italy, with some 60 million Italians told to stay at home in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A lady waits to be served in a food shop Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A woman waits to be served in a a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome. The yellow lines mark the distance customers have to keep between each other

The emergency coronavirus measures include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

A woman walks by a homeless person who is wearing a face mask Image copyright EPA
Image caption A woman walks by a homeless person in Corso Buenos Aires, a major high street in Milan

On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

He said the measures were designed to protect the most vulnerable. "There is no more time," he said in a TV address.

Soldiers with guns walk through a street in Rome Image copyright AFP
Image caption Soldiers patrol past a restaurant in the Trastevere district of Rome
A man walks in Duomo square in Milan Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Duomo square in Milan

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday, with 9,172 cases. It is the worst-hit country after China.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.

A woman wearing a face mask speaks to a soldier Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An Italian soldier speaks to a passenger at Milano Centrale train station in Milan
A man walks through a turnstile whilst wearing a face mask Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) employee leaves the Mirafiori plant in Turin
A dog walks past a restaurant that has a lot of empty tables Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A dog passes in front of an empty restaurant in Trastevere area in Rome
A man wearing a face mask next to a fish market stall Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A fish market in Catania
Rome's Spanish Steps Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Rome's Spanish Steps
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a metro station whilst a man sits on a wall behind her Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A woman walks past a metro station in Rome
A waiter serves a coffee with a sign saying '1 metre' Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A waiter serves a coffee with a sign saying '1 metre', indicating the minimum distance to keep between staff and customers, in Rome
Three policemen stand in a line wearing face masks Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Policemen are seen in Duomo square in Catania
A waiter wearing a face mask stands outside a deserted restaurant Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Teatro Massimo square in Catania
A sign outside a shop advising customers to keep one meter distance from other people Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A sign advising customers to keep one meter distance from other people is seen outside a store in Milan
A man rides a bike past ancient stone columns Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Piazza di Pietra square in the centre of Rome
Italian State Police officers speak to man Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Italian State Police officers process a passenger leaving from Milano Centrale train station in Milan
A woman checks her mobile phone with a large advertising poster of a face behind her Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A woman checks her mobile phone at Milano Centrale train station in Milan
A doctor writing whilst working in a pharmacy in Rome Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A doctor works at a pharmacy in Rome
A man with a shopping trolley piled high with food Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man stocks up on supplies in Rome
A few passengers sit in an underground train carriage Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Commuters travel on the Milan Metro
A man in overalls and sanitary equipment works in a street Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A sanitary worker disinfects a street in Padova

