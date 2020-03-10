24 photographers document 24 hours

In 2004, 24 postgraduate students at Central St Martins, in London, set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years.

Image copyright Gini May Standard-Sheader Image caption 03:00 In a New Light by Gini May Standard-Sheader

Each photographer progresses by one hour every year.

Image copyright Roland Ramanan Image caption 04:00 People listen to experimental dance music in Fractured Dreams by Roland Ramanan

Image copyright Wendy Aldiss Image caption 07.00 Western Philosophy by Wendy Aldiss

Image copyright Ray Malcolm Image caption 13:00 Fall back by Ray Malcolm

Image copyright Nicky Willcock Image caption 15:00 Age is Just a Number (#87) by Nicky Willcock

Image copyright Teri Pengilley Image caption 16:00 The Regent's Canal towpath, in London, is lit up green by a passing rental bike in Gaslight

Image copyright Rue Kruger Ronel Image caption 18:00 Untitled by Rue Kruger Ronel

Image copyright Michael Goldrei Image caption 21:00 The Lynch Mob by Michael Goldrei

The show was curated by photographer Mimi Mollica and the work will be auctioned on Wednesday, 11 March, at Blacks Club, in Soho, central London, for the brain injury charity Same You.

All photographs are copyright of the individual photographers as marked