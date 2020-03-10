In Pictures

24 photographers document 24 hours

  • 10 March 2020

In 2004, 24 postgraduate students at Central St Martins, in London, set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years.

Dog Image copyright Gini May Standard-Sheader
Image caption 03:00 In a New Light by Gini May Standard-Sheader
Each photographer progresses by one hour every year.

People listen to experimental dance music Image copyright Roland Ramanan
Image caption 04:00 People listen to experimental dance music in Fractured Dreams by Roland Ramanan
Man sleeping on a bench Image copyright Wendy Aldiss
Image caption 07.00 Western Philosophy by Wendy Aldiss
Man falling backwards Image copyright Ray Malcolm
Image caption 13:00 Fall back by Ray Malcolm
Close up of feet in gold sandals Image copyright Nicky Willcock
Image caption 15:00 Age is Just a Number (#87) by Nicky Willcock
Gasometer and graffiti on a wall on Regent's Canal in London Image copyright Teri Pengilley
Image caption 16:00 The Regent's Canal towpath, in London, is lit up green by a passing rental bike in Gaslight
Young girl Image copyright Rue Kruger Ronel
Image caption 18:00 Untitled by Rue Kruger Ronel
Mannequins Image copyright Michael Goldrei
Image caption 21:00 The Lynch Mob by Michael Goldrei
The show was curated by photographer Mimi Mollica and the work will be auctioned on Wednesday, 11 March, at Blacks Club, in Soho, central London, for the brain injury charity Same You.

All photographs are copyright of the individual photographers as marked

