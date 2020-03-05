Your pictures on the theme of 'circles'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "circles"
Barry Donnelly
Barry Donnelly: "This was taken on the River Tyne at Chollerford, near the site of Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, on a still summer’s day in 2017, the central arch and reflection in the still water creating an almost perfect circle."
Atia Aslam
Atia Aslam: "Circles of a bubbly nature - a close-up of air bubbles that developed in a glass of water that was left to stand. The two bubbles in the middle of the picture looked like they were peering back at me through the glass."
Stephen Sims
Stephen Sims: "A pier support under a wooden slipway in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. This is long exposure of the circle joining sections where struts are bolted through and the years of exposure to the sea have created a build-up of rust and barnacles."
Paul Granahan
Paul Granahan: "I captured this sunset photo from the beach local to our accommodation, while on holiday with my wife in Minorca. The lens flare in the photo was intentional - honest."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "This set of circles is from an ongoing series documenting how this motif changes over time. New York City."
Gemma Lawrence
Gemma Lawrence: "Circles of love, made out of rock, the favours at my friend's wedding in Brighton, which is known, famously, for rock."
Lyndsey Thomas
Lyndsey Thomas: "At the stunning Future Sketches exhibit at Artechouse in Washington DC, where the artist Zach Lieberman used coding to create digital poetry, a couple pose in front of ever changing circles, to create a somewhat supernatural sci-fi portrait."
Jo Vanleuven
Jo Vanleuven: "In the streets of New York, people walking under a circle, in the early evening."
Claire Hogan
Claire Hogan photographed sprouts on a stem.
Carol Burrow
Carol Burrow: "Barbara Hepworth's sculpture garden, in St Ives[, Cornwall,] just invited you to look at her garden through the openings in her amazing sculptures."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "Circles of light, in an art installation in the Distillery District in Toronto, Canada."
Lynsey Oxton
Lynsey Oxton: "This photograph was taken by me on holiday in Agia Marina, Crete. The shadows from the beach umbrellas cast a series of perfect circles."
Richard Mortlock
Richard Mortlock took this picture he calls Labyrinth in West Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire.
Doris Lustig
Doris Lustig