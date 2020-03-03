Image copyright Reuters

At least 18 people have died in Brazil and more than 40 are missing after torrential rain and landslides hit coastal areas in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The death toll is expected to rise further as firefighters and rescue crews are continuing to search for missing people.

Worst hit is São Paulo state, where at least 13 deaths have been reported.

Among the victims are a mother and her child, as well as two firefighters. They were trying to rescue the child who was buried under the rubble when a second landslide hit.

In the Guarujá municipality, a number of houses were swept away by landslides.

Local residents are helping the firefighters in the search and clean-up operation.

A number of roads have been blocked by landslides and falling trees.

Residents are desperate to salvage whatever belongings they can.

In the neighbouring Rio de Janeiro state, at least five people have died.

About a month's worth of rain have been dumped on some areas in a matter of hours.

Brazil's south-east region has suffered from heavy rainfall and storms during what has been a particularly hot summer.

In January, at least 30 people died during severe rainstorms in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, which neighbours São Paulo.

