Your pictures on the theme of 'railways'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "railways"
-
Graham Jackson
Graham Jackson: "This image was taken on the Mid-Norfolk Railway, at East Dereham, in Norfolk. This was the last year that the Union of South Africa would be running on mainline railways."
-
Simon Ruff
Simon Ruff: "Always great atmospheric photo opportunities at the Great Central Railway."
-
Lucy Guy
Lucy Guy: "This was taken in Haworth, [Yorkshire.] The location was used in the original Railway Children film and it’s clear the railway is still a prominent part of the town’s history, with signs such as this."
-
Kaliannan Shanmugasundaram
Kaliannan Shanmugasundaram: "While on holidays in Thailand, I visited the railway station at the town of Lam Plai Mat, Buriram Province. The railway guard shows the green flag to the engineer to start the engine."
-
Neil Smith
Neil Smith: "A lone railway linesman checking the track gauge through the sidings. He stands out in his all-orange work wear on a cold Sunday morning, following the never-ending path of the railway line he has to check."
-
Mike Doyl;e
Mike Doyle: "A typically busy moment on the railway approach to London Bridge station."
-
Ian Knight
Ian Knight: "This was taken on the Churnet Valley Railway during their Super Power steam weekend."
-
Stuart Brown
Stuart Brown: "I call this picture Waiting. I took it in September 2019 at a small train station near Kyoto, Japan."
-
Kim Mackrell
Kim Mackrell: "Cycling in France, the route took us over a railway bridge."
-
Sue Ebert
Sue Ebert took pictures inside the signal box at Mangapps Railway Museum, Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex.
-
Barbara Fuller
Barbara Fuller: "Heritage railways in the UK and around the world could not operate without the continued dedication of countless numbers of volunteers who turn up come rain or shine. This photo shows the engine driver and crew in conversation, on a very murky day in 2017, on the Llangollen Railway in Denbighshire."
-
Andrew Fardell
Andrew Fardell: "This was taken at the recent Model Rail Scotland event and shows an N-gauge model of the Midland Pullman that used to run between London St Pancras and Manchester. The model railway recreates an exact representation of the old northern station in the town of Melton Mowbray[, Leicestershire,] and was built by Steve Weston and John Spence."
-
Katie Latham
Katie Latham: "My son Jack took Monkey for a ride on the Castle Railway at Soar Valley Garden Railway, stopping at Soar Bottom station. Sadly, this beautiful model railway is closing it’s doors this spring but we have some wonderful memories of watching and driving trains there."
-
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat: "The Kuranda Scenic Railway is one of the most popular attractions in Queensland’s tropical north. We took a train ride up the mountains to Kuranda and enjoyed the great scenic views. I took this picture from my window while the Kuranda rail was making a turn.,"
-
Peer Kugler
And finally a picture by Peer Kugler.