Snow: Showers bring disruption to England and Scotland
- 24 February 2020
Heavy snow has hit north-east England and the Scottish Borders, causing school closures and disruption on the roads.
Schools across County Durham have closed and there was major congestion on the A1 in North Yorkshire and A19 between Sunderland and Hartlepool.
A number of roads in Cumbria were also said to be impassable, while at least 35 schools in the county were closed.
Amid the disruption, photographers captured snowy scenes of the wintry landscape.
.