Heavy snow has hit north-east England and the Scottish Borders, causing school closures and disruption on the roads.

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption The town of Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales

Schools across County Durham have closed and there was major congestion on the A1 in North Yorkshire and A19 between Sunderland and Hartlepool.

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption A snow plough from Scottish Borders Council works at the Carter Bar border crossing

A number of roads in Cumbria were also said to be impassable, while at least 35 schools in the county were closed.

Amid the disruption, photographers captured snowy scenes of the wintry landscape.

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption Snow-covered trees in Windermere village in Cumbria

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption A pheasant keeps warm on a bench in Cumbria

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A woman and her dog stroll through the snow in Bedale, North Yorkshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Reindeer sculptures seen in Bedale, North Yorkshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sheep and lambs trot through the snow on a farm in Bainbridge, North Yorkshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Revellers enjoy sledging near Leyburn in the Yorkshire Dales

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A vehicle clears snow from Cliff Gate Road near Thwaite in the Yorkshire Dales

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Three-year-old Molly plays in the snow in Leyburn, North Yorkshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A man and his dog in Leyburn, North Yorkshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Angel of the North, near Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

.