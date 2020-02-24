In Pictures

Snow: Showers bring disruption to England and Scotland

  • 24 February 2020

Heavy snow has hit north-east England and the Scottish Borders, causing school closures and disruption on the roads.

A snowy street in the town of Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption The town of Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales

Schools across County Durham have closed and there was major congestion on the A1 in North Yorkshire and A19 between Sunderland and Hartlepool.

A snow plough works on a snow-covered road Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption A snow plough from Scottish Borders Council works at the Carter Bar border crossing

A number of roads in Cumbria were also said to be impassable, while at least 35 schools in the county were closed.

Amid the disruption, photographers captured snowy scenes of the wintry landscape.

Snow-covered trees and houses Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption Snow-covered trees in Windermere village in Cumbria
Presentational white space
A pheasant on a snow-covered bench Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption A pheasant keeps warm on a bench in Cumbria
Presentational white space
A woman and her dog stroll through the snow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A woman and her dog stroll through the snow in Bedale, North Yorkshire
Presentational white space
Reindeer sculptures covered in snow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Reindeer sculptures seen in Bedale, North Yorkshire
Presentational white space
Sheep and lambs trot through the snow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Sheep and lambs trot through the snow on a farm in Bainbridge, North Yorkshire
Presentational white space
A boy sledges through the snow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Revellers enjoy sledging near Leyburn in the Yorkshire Dales
Presentational white space
A vehicle clears snow in the Yorkshire Dales Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A vehicle clears snow from Cliff Gate Road near Thwaite in the Yorkshire Dales
Presentational white space
Three-year-old Molly plays in the snow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Three-year-old Molly plays in the snow in Leyburn, North Yorkshire
Presentational white space
A man and his dog walk in the snow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A man and his dog in Leyburn, North Yorkshire
Presentational white space
The Angel of the North sculpture covered in snow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The Angel of the North, near Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

.

Related Topics

More on this story