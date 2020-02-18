In Pictures: Flooding from Storm Dennis

Severe flood warnings remain in place in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more rain expected to fall later this week. Among the worst affected areas are South Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flood water surrounds Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire after the River Severn burst its banks following Storm Dennis.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Homes and businesses in the town have been flooded.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A man walks on the Old Bridge in Hereford as the waters of the swollen River Wye fill the arches.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A boy cycles through flood water in the streets of Hereford.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The emergency services in Hereford have used boats to evacuate residents from their properties.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A rainbow appears over flooded fields in the Wye Valley in Herefordshire, near the hamlet of Wellesley.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The sports pavilion at Monmouth School, in Monmouth, Wales was left surrounded by water.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A canoeist powers their way around the flooded car park of a supermarket in Monmouth.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meanwhile, the cleanup continues in areas hit by flooding at the weekend. The Bridge End Inn in Crickhowell, Wales, was left damaged.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Laura Court mops up the floor of a hairdressers in Nantgarw in Wales.

