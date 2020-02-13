Your pictures on the theme of 'wooden'

  • 13 February 2020

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "wooden".

  • Chairs on the outside of a home Sean Iceton

    Sean Iceton: "Saved from the landfill or a bonfire, these painted chairs adorn the side of a New England wooden barn."

  • Skeleton of a boat Mike Doyle

    Mike Doyle: The skeleton of an old wooden boat gradually merging with the mud on the River Medway, Hoo, [Kent,] in summer 2019."

  • Ynys Llanddwyn coast path gate Georgiana Griffiths

    Georgiana Griffiths: "Every now and then, we are confronted with a situation when we must choose which path to take. But first, we must open the gate.”

  • Small furniture Atia Aslam

    Atia Aslam: "Anyone for a cuppa? My miniature wooden furniture set."

  • Barrels of rum Malvika

    Malvika: "I took this image of wooden barrels one afternoon outside of the Mount Gay Rum distillery, in Barbados."

  • Beach huts Neil Baker

    Neil Baker: "Taken on Hayling Island[, Hampshire,] on a cold, windy, grey day, this image shows that not all is lost in photography terms on such days in the UK. This is a monochrome image with the original coloured doors. These old wooden beach huts are a great source of photographs."

  • Wooden flower Andy Rinkoff

    Andy Rinkoff: "Flower made with wooden button and jointing biscuits."

  • Helter-skelter Zoe Cleverly

    Zoe Cleverly: "Watching my children on the wooden helter-skelter at Chatsworth house[, Derbyshire]."

  • Wooden frogs Ernest Walker

    Ernest Walker: "A trio of rather sinister wooden leapfrogs, to be found at a local RSPB nature reserve."

  • Wooden columns Kathy Williams

    Kathy Williams: "The wooden columns of Wisdom Path, on Lantau Island, Hong Kong."

  • Puzzle pieces Kay Hayes

    Kay Hayes: "Wooden jigsaw-puzzle pieces, which are unusual, thick, and sturdy."

  • Walkingsticks Verna Evans

    Verna Evans: "A collection of wooden walking sticks and an umbrella with a wooden handle carved as a parrot's head."

  • Trees in Thessaloniki Lucia Kovacova

    Lucia Kovacova: "I took this picture during a visit to Thessaloniki. The trimmed branches on the birch trees in the city park looked like wooden hands cheering in the air."

  • Sculpture of man sawing a branch Jill Bewley

    Jill Bewley: "A quirky wooden carving on a tree in a park in Amsterdam was just asking to be photographed."

  • Composite image Phil Morgan

    Phil Morgan has made a composite picture of trees and a stump, taken on Anglesey.

  • Wooden horse Charlie Christian

    Charlie Christian: "A naively carved and painted horse marionette, has real character and personality, despite being wooden."

  • Plank of wood Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "This close-up of a wooden plank suggested portals to other worlds."

  • Wooden door Sheryl Thomson

    Sheryl Thomson: "I loved the colour and textures of the wood and metalwork on the church door."

  • Wooden pencils Robby Bernstein

    And finally Robby Bernstein sent in this picture of wooden pencils. The next theme is "uphill" and the deadline for entries is 18 February 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

