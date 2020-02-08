In Pictures

Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 February

  • 8 February 2020

A selection of striking news photographs from around the world this week.

Nancy Pelosi tears up a speech Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Image caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of US President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in Washington. The House Speaker later defended her actions, saying: "I tore up a manifesto of mistruths."
A robot conducts an orchestra Image copyright Satish Kumar / Reuters
Image caption A robot conductor, named Android Alter 3, leads an orchestra at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy in Sharjah, UAE.
A passenger checks herself for symptoms of the coronavirus using a thermometer device Image copyright Mohd Rasfan / AFP
Image caption A passenger checks herself for symptoms of the coronavirus using a thermometer device at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. At the time of writing, the virus has killed 638 people and infected more than 31,000 in mainland China, and has spread to over 25 countries.
Huoshenshan Hospital, built to treat coronavirus patients in wuhan, China, appears close to completion Image copyright Anadolu Agency / Getty
Image caption Huoshenshan Hospital, built to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, appears close to completion after construction began on 24 January. China's official CCTV broadcaster hosted livestreams, so that people could watch the hospital being built.
Queen Elizabeth II passes a guard of honou Image copyright Richard Pohle / AFP
Image caption Queen Elizabeth II passes a guard of honour as she arrives at Royal Air Force (RAF) base Marham, UK, to inspect a new training centre.
Thousands of couples attend a mass wedding Image copyright Heo Ran / Reuters
Image caption Thousands of couples attend a wedding held by the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, also known as the Unification Church, in South Korea. The ceremony was held near the capital Seoul, despite fears the event could help spread the coronavirus outbreak which originated in Wuhan, China. South Korea has confirmed 24 cases of the virus.
A dog dressed in a cape Image copyright Johannes Eisele / AFP
Image caption A dog dressed in a cape waits backstage at the 17th annual New York Pet Fashion Show.
Alice McKeever puts the finishing touches to some of the 5,000 colourful orchids on display Image copyright Steve Parsons / PA Media
Image caption Alice McKeever puts the finishing touches to some of the 5,000 colourful orchids and tropical plants in the Indonesia-themed Orchid Festival, inside the Princess of Wales Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch is helped shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule Image copyright Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA
Image caption NASA astronaut Christina Koch is helped shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule, in a remote area in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan. Ms Koch returned after spending 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS), making her space flight the longest ever by a woman.
A polar bear shakes off water Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Media
Image caption Rasputin the polar bear, newly arrived at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England, shakes off water as he is unveiled to the public.

